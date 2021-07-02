UI Software Designer

Job Details

The ideal candidate will have experience in creating mockups to present to teams, collecting feedback and creating a quality piece of work. This individual should be comfortable with building sitemaps, wireframes and prototypes to provide to project manners and inevitably execute based on outlined criteria. This candidate should have strong creative and design skills and be familiar with various design technologies.

Responsibilities

Develop design solutions for various platforms

Establish consistent brand and creative designs

Communicate ideas with project managers using mock-ups

Collect feedback from project managers and adjust approach to cater to criteria

Build sitemaps, wireframes and prototypes to outline structure

Qualifications