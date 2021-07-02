UI Software Designer
The ideal candidate will have experience in creating mockups to present to teams, collecting feedback and creating a quality piece of work. This individual should be comfortable with building sitemaps, wireframes and prototypes to provide to project manners and inevitably execute based on outlined criteria. This candidate should have strong creative and design skills and be familiar with various design technologies.
Responsibilities
- Develop design solutions for various platforms
- Establish consistent brand and creative designs
- Communicate ideas with project managers using mock-ups
- Collect feedback from project managers and adjust approach to cater to criteria
- Build sitemaps, wireframes and prototypes to outline structure
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in user experience, design or related field
- 3+ years of experience with UI design (software/ product design specifically)
- Strong communication, design and creative thinking skills
- Experience with Figma and / or Sketch
- Enterprise design experience a plus