Senior Designer

We're looking for an experienced designer to join our agency! This is initially a part-time role with plans to convert to full-time.

We will be providing a $750 signing bonus.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Design social media posts
  • Explore new design trends, tools and approaches.

What we're looking for:

  • USA Based
  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design and graphic design.
  • Experience with standard design and presentation applications
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack
  • Ability to work between 9-5pm ET
Job Type
Part-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 02, 2021
