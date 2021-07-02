Job Details
Senior Designer
We're looking for an experienced designer to join our agency! This is initially a part-time role with plans to convert to full-time.
We will be providing a $750 signing bonus.
What you’ll do day-to-day:
- Redesign existing websites
- Design social media posts
- Explore new design trends, tools and approaches.
What we're looking for:
- USA Based
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design and graphic design.
- Experience with standard design and presentation applications
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack
- Ability to work between 9-5pm ET