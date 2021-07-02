Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Aliens is building a crypto-focused media & content discovery platform designed to inform and inspire the world. If you get excited by the thought of joining a highly experienced, fast-paced global team and get excited about building the future, this role may be the one for you.





We are looking for a UI/UX Designer to turn our software into easy-to-use products for our clients. UI/UX Designer responsibilities include gathering user requirements, designing graphic elements and building navigation components. To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools. If you also have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with web/mobile applications, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you’ll create both functional and appealing features that address our clients’ needs and help us grow our customer base.





Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

Portfolio of design projects

Knowledge of wireframe tools (e.g. Wireframe.cc and InVision)

Up-to-date knowledge of design software Figma and Photoshop

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders

Good time-management skills

Purpose: You’ll be part of something bigger, working towards creating opportunities for financial inclusion across the world. You’ll also be joining us at the beginning of a new chapter giving you the opportunity to have a major impact on the future of the company.

Culture: You'll work in a thriving, friendly, remote-first startup environment that promotes open discussions, jokes, learning, video games, and lots of fun.

People: You'll work with some of the most driven and intelligent people in the startup space.

Remote: Work remotely with our global team.

Salary & benefits: Get a competitive salary paid in CRYPTO - this will be tailored according to experience.

