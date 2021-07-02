Digital Product Designer

Job Details

Pocketworks is looking for a Web UI designer to help us create clean, accessible and beautiful web applications.

You will also be learning to design native mobile apps using Apple Human Interface Guidelines and Google's Material Design Guidelines.

Because you'll be managing the clients you work with, we suggest you have about 3+ years of industry experience if you want to apply.

You will be working alongside Anna, our User Researcher, UX Lead and PO. We're a close team, so you'll also find Pocketworks to be a collaborative place where people are happy to jump in and help when you need it.

You'll enjoy working with us if you care about some/all of these things:

Function over form, it's got to first work right, then look clean and awesome

Web standards and accessibility

Product stuff - UX, design, marketing and analytics

Genuinely enjoying team collaboration, getting input and debating ideas

Working closely with clients, caring enough to challenge them and push back at times

Working with a truly self-organising team that is transparent and not afraid to push back

Being involved in user research, front-end dev or product management. Many of the team have broad expertise.

What's the package?

£35,000-£40,000

Work wherever you want (home, office, coffee shop, beach etc)

99% remote, you only need to come to Leeds for important client meetings, onboarding or company events

If you want, work from our open and bright office in the centre of Leeds near restaurants and bars.

23 - 28 days holiday

22 days holiday + 1 day per year at Pocketworks

Never work on your birthday

No working over Christmas (2-5 days additional gifted holidays)

It's hard to socialise right now, but we used to do a lot of lunches & beers

£1,000 annual training and learning budget

You’ll receive a modern MacBook and any accessories you need

You own your company laptop after 3 years.

Discretional bonuses given

Remote Working

We are a remote-first company so this is a remote role for candidates that are able to come to Leeds when needed (1). You can use the Leeds office if you are local and you want to, quite a few of us bob in on a weekly basis but it is not mandated.

(1) We all agreed to come to the Leeds workspace if it's really needed, such as important client events, major social events or when onboarding new teammates.

What does Pocketworks do?

In a nutshell, we help companies launch apps and digital platforms that give customers and employees a better experience. We usually have 4-7 app products that we're working on at any time. Some last 3-6 months, others are under continuous development.

When doing software development, we aim to create robust, clean code that can be maintained for years. It’s about finding that pragmatic balancing point between best practice and speed.

What is the culture like?

It’s positive, relaxed, with a focus on getting good work done. We’re a very sociable and close-knit team of 12 people. We like short meetings that focus on getting stuff done. There is barely any hierarchy here, the team are all very responsible and just crack on with stuff. We speak candidly to each other, not much bulls**t. We value honesty and transparency, very little information is hidden from anyone.