Job Details

As a Senior Graphic Designer at FM, you’ll be joining an award-winning in-house creative team that’s hellbent on pushing our craft and creativity to the next level. In this role, you will lead, develop and execute work that turns the heads of the most iconic studios, brands, and creatives in the industry. More specifically, you will be building existing brands, launching new ones, designing groundbreaking marketing and advertising campaigns, and maintaining our cyclical media channels.





Who You Are

You are a creative powerhouse with a keen eye for detail and quality. You’re known amongst your peers as a problem-solver who holds a genuine passion for design and creative culture. For you, design is the language you’re fluent in and you enjoy teaching others what you know. Your positivity and “can do'' attitude is felt by the people around you and it inspires others to strive for greatness.





About Us

FM is the parent company of Musicbed and Filmsupply, two premium content licensing brands in the filmmaking industry. We represent an elite roster of musicians and filmmakers and place their work in movies, shows, ads, short films, and more.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, we work with entertainment powerhouses like Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Netflix, MTV, and ESPN; as well as the world’s top brands like Nike, Apple, Google, Lamborghini, and Spotify.





Core Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the strategy, conception, and design of advertising campaigns, branded film series, company products (album artwork, magazines, merch, etc.), and social media communication.

Work with business stakeholders to identify needs, goals, and requirements.

Translate business requirements into innovative and intuitive design solutions

Prepare and present work to internal teams including senior leadership

Work in tandem with other designers, copywriters, and marketing personnel to continually refine and elevate design solutions for our routine media channels (social media, email, digital ads)

Collaborate with team members in the discovery, definition, and implementation phases of the design process.

Establish, implement, and update brand guidelines across Musicbed, Filmsupply, and future ventures for the FM brand.





Experience and Skills

7+ years of professional experience on an in-house team or in an agency environment

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign

Ability to work on multiple projects at once in a fast-paced environment

Preferred experience in photography and/or illustration

Preferred degree in Communication Design or related field of study





A Great Candidate Will Have

Demonstrated creative and critical thinking skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong work ethic, with the ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

Ease in giving and receiving feedback

Desire to work in a team-centered, collaborative environment

High professional standards, strong motivation for individual and organizational success

Passion to be results-oriented and process driven



