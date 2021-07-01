Job Details

FM’s growing Product Design team is looking for an on-site Senior Product Designer who seeks to do innovative work in a creatively rich environment.

As the Senior Product Designer at FM, you are responsible for taking on complex problems and designing elegant, simple solutions that delight our clients. In this role, you will collaborate and work closely with stakeholders, project managers, and engineering to build out business solutions with a high standard of excellence. You will work to enhance customer interactions across our product while ensuring that each release meets its business goals. You will play a key role in leading the future design direction of our platforms.





Who You Are

You are a strategic-minded individual with exceptional design capabilities. You have a passion for tinkering with cutting-edge technologies, thinking through complex problems, and dreaming up human-centered design solutions.





About Us

FM is the parent company of Musicbed and Filmsupply, two premium content licensing brands in the filmmaking industry. We represent an elite roster of musicians and filmmakers and place their work in movies, shows, ads, short films, and more.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, we work with entertainment powerhouses like Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Netflix, MTV, and ESPN; as well as the world’s top brands like Nike, Apple, Google, Lamborghini, and Spotify.





Core Duties and Responsibilities

Focus on key deliverables, data, and customer conversion for design projects

Design an experience for FM properties (Filmsupply and Musicbed) with a compelling and beautiful interface

Create pixel-perfect UI elements: illustrations, icons, photos, and meticulous production of high-fidelity visual design comps/prototyping

Create and manage visual design documentation and specifications

Support design consistency and quality across multiple digital channels, device platforms, and resolutions

Effectively manage time, prioritize tasks and work within deadlines

Present, with your Product Manager, and defend your design decisions. All your design decisions should be based on business requirements, sound principles, and your own design intuition (i.e. IA, business objectives, user research, and also fundamental design principles)

Maintain a keen focus on complete responsive design highlighting effective mobile, tablet, and other strategies that translate effectively across devices

Offer full resolution, demo-ready design prototypes along the way using apps like Figma or Principle for design previews—should include all required states and any supporting transition/animation ideas

Collaborate closely with your project manager to make sure requirements are implemented and tested as intended

Stay up-to-date on the latest design trends, newest digital platforms, and competitive landscape and apply best practices to all work





Experience and Skills

Minimum of 6 years design experience with responsive web applications, iOS, Android, and ecommerce with a proven track record

Strong portfolio demonstrating high-caliber visual communication, web, mobile design, and production skills

Robust knowledge of design tools (Figma and Adobe CS Suite - Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.), and prototyping tools (Figma, Principle)

Excellent communication, organizational, and time management skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and efficiently

Understanding of capabilities and limitations of front end technologies, including CSS, HTML, JavaScript, and React (you will not be expected to code)

Proven ability to work within brand guidelines to create compelling visual solutions

Preferred Motion Design experience with app animation tools (After Effects, Principle, Flinto, Invision Studio)





A Great Candidate Will Have

Demonstrated creative and critical thinking skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Strong work ethic, with the ability to deliver solid work on tight schedules

Ease in giving and receiving feedback

Desire to work in a team-centered, collaborative environment

High professional standards, strong motivation for individual and organizational success

Passion to be results-oriented and process driven







