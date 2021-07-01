Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

The Role

Matterport is seeking a talented, passionate Senior Product Designer to lead design for our SaaS experiences – our platform for education, management, purchasing, and support. Position can be remote while our headquarters remain in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This person will partner with our Product Management, Engineering, Sales and Marketing teams to help drive compelling user experiences for all of Matterport’s most important new initiatives.

The ideal candidate has a passion for customers, strong communication skills, and the ability to focus on big experience initiatives at the same time as crucial details. They are comfortable presenting and articulating design reasoning with stakeholders and working through implementation details with product and engineering teams.





Responsibilities

Lead customer-driven design initiatives to define, assess and optimize the performance of new and existing features.

Ensure that all design activities are executed at high quality levels, manage team initiatives, set priorities, and manage scoping.

Collaborate with cross-functional and cross-platform teams to ensure a consistent customer experience

Help drive UX Research activities to understand current and future needs of our users.

Requirements

﻿Bachelor's or equivalent degree in Design, HCI or related field, or equivalent professional experience within the design field.

5+ years of experience in product design with a strong portfolio

Experience designing customer-focused, simple, and intuitive SaaS solutions

Experience designing with E-commerce (carts, shopping flows, purchasing) systems for physical and digital products

Experience designing for global audiences, including Asia-Pacific

Familiarity with qualitative & quantitative research methodologies and turning customer feedback into actionable insights.

Familiarity with design systems and using global components for page design.

Experience with Prototyping tools – Figma, Adobe XD, ProtoPie (or similar)

Excellent communication and presentation skills with an ability to inspire and influence other designers, PMs, and executive leadership.



