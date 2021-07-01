Lead Interactive Designer

Job Details

Vectorform is known as a dynamic, creative, and ever-evolving user experience agency specializing in emerging digital experiences for the world's leading brands. As an elite team of artists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals, Vectorform's mission is to create the next iconic experience. What distinguishes Vectorform is our high-level of collaboration. There are virtually no boundaries between disciplines such as development and design. Everyone works seamlessly together. Our Designers absorb this multidisciplinary approach and culture within Vectorform.

Vectorform Lead Designers are expected to demonstrate excellence in leadership, communication, collaboration, and completely own the user experience. The willingness and confidence to innovate, take risks, and present concepts to a room of stakeholders is critical to the success of this role. Design Leads bring a deep understanding of user-centered design, user experience, brand strategy and storytelling. In addition to a strong foundation in design principals and execution, they play a vital role in translating business needs into a cohesive approach and are ultimately responsible for the quality of the final creative work, performing a multitude of skills sets including design, planning, management, and user experience while leading the collaborative effort from strategy to execution. This team member plays a key role in the planning and executing of ground-breaking, cross-computing platform solutions.





Vectorform Core Job Responsibilities:

You will play lead roles on mid-size to large accounts

Build and communicate value around creative deliverables with both stakeholders and internal teams

Utilize solid written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Drive the development of frameworks for customer experience; execute top-level deliverables based on user-centered design techniques

Lead the creation of visually compelling presentations for solutions and deliverables

Leading project teams in three core disciplines: Product Strategy and Research, IA/UX / Visual and Communication Design, UX and UI / Experience Design

Information architecture and user experience: Oversee the development of organizational models, affinity maps, sitemaps, process / screen flows, wireframes and more

Visual design: Evaluate and raise the level of creative output of senior creatives, junior creatives, and team members.

A keen appreciation of design systems and communication strategies.

Mentor creative staff and engage in helping talent to grow Vectorform’s creative capability

Identify the tools, templates and techniques that evolve existing approaches to optimize production and encourage creative growth.

Strong attention to detail and can accurately implement custom designs that adhere to any platform

Use User Centered Design best practices and problem-solving skills to work in a fast paced, collaborative, and interactive programming environment



