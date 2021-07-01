Lead, Design

Job Details

NZXT is a rapidly growing company made up of gamers, builders and PC enthusiasts on a mission to create hardware, software, experiences, and services that surprise and delight gamers of all types. We are a team of creative, motivated and results-oriented people who love what we do and are dedicated to making it easy, fun and rewarding for our audience to play games. We are a founder-led organization that has not lost any of our entrepreneurial, scrappy roots. This is an exciting time to join NZXT as we are poised for significant global expansion and growth.





CULTURE & VALUES





At NZXT, we believe in the importance of Design Thinking and the power of Serving Community, and our values spring from those two core ideas:

Every Voice Matters Win Together

Keep It Simple Give A Shit

Build Scalable Systems Commit To Quality

Learn And Grow Do What You Say

We hope that every NZXT employee internalizes and practices these values to the point where they become second nature. We expect our leaders and managers to embody and nurture these values, because when they are in full force... amazing things can happen.





NZXT’s Interactive Design group is looking for an experienced design manager to lead our Direct to Consumer (DTC) web team. As lead, you’ll be responsible for driving the design decisions for NZXT’s website. You’ll be involved in marketing new product launches and promotions, optimizing conversion funnels and UX flows, conducting research to understand and advocate for our customers, and translating our design DNA to the digital space in a way that delights our users and helps grow the business. You’ll also be responsible for coaching and supporting a team of 3-4 talented designers, helping them grow both individually in their careers and collectively as a team.









RESPONSIBILITIES

Drive the design strategy for NZXT.com based on user needs, business opportunities, and insights collected from data and research.





Work with your team to craft experiences in both shopping for and building PCs that are equal parts functional and delightful.





Optimize funnels and flows through constant testing, learning, and iteration.





Plan, organize, and delegate work based on the strengths and goals of your designers. Cut through ambiguity to provide clear estimates and requirements.





Foster a strong culture of growth and improvement by creating a safe, creative environment, providing timely feedback, and setting challenging goals.













REQUIREMENTS

6+ years of professional design experience in a collaborative cross-discipline environment, with at least 1 year in management.

Understanding of the limitations and capabilities of web as a medium including responsive design, mobile patterns, frameworks, and accessibility standards.

Familiarity and interest in PC gaming, building, and hardware trends.

Sound understanding and experience with Agile Scrum, with a knack for organization.

Firm grasp of modern best practices in UX design, particularly for ecommerce patterns related to shopping and personalization.

Proficiency using and contributing to design systems using Figma libraries, DSM, or something similar.

Ability to translate and powerfully express our brand values on the web through interactions that are intuitive and evocative.

Strong initiative and self-motivation, not waiting around for orders but taking a proactive approach to leading the team and driving the site design forward.

Willingness and ability to dive in and contribute to designs when needed.

Relentlessly inquisitive, constantly seeking to understand and empathize with our customers while keeping a firm pulse on business objectives and strategy.

Adopts an ethos of design as problem-solving; understands the role our touchpoints play in the user’s overall journey.

Sincere desire and demonstrated ability to grow and manage a team of designers; taking a personal interest and active role in their career growth and development.

Can communicate expectations, goals, and feedback clearly and often; not afraid to have direct or uncomfortable conversations when needed.

Interest in growing and contributing to the broader design organization’s culture.

Pluses

Formal education in UX design (degree, training, certifications, etc).

Can carry us in Overwatch, Valorant, or Rocket League.



