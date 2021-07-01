Senior UX/UI Designer

Job Details

London or Remote, highly competitive salary + equity - UX/UI design for exciting AI-powered system for institutional energy trading





Tallarium is a rapidly-growing London-based capital markets/data start-up developing an AI-powered system for institutional energy trading. Currently, the bulk of the large-scale B2B derivative trading is done via 20+-year-old systems like messenger chat, telephone and Excel spreadsheets where data is siloed across teams and functions. Join Tallarium and modernise commodity trading!





We build crucial trading & data visualisation front-end and trading infrastructure for derivative trade execution and risk management, allowing faster & more accurate critical trading decisions. We provide services for trading desks at multiple Fortune 500 companies and have been working with the super-majors from our beginning. We are currently a team of 11 with strong academic backgrounds and experience at the world’s top institutions. Having recently received backing from two institutional VC investors and a major strategic industry player, we are transitioning to the next phase of growth and looking for an exceptional UX/UI Designer to join our team.





We are looking for a Senior UX/UI Product Designer to join the team, reporting to the CEO. They will be responsible for developing elegant UX/UI solutions to help front office trading users solve their problems. They will also drive the design function and best design practices within the company.





You will:

Contribute to the development of our trading front end by driving the look & feel and ensure we maintain our existing simple to use UX, great UI whilst we add a large number of new features;

Help drive UX Design best practices;

Work with our Product, Engineering, and Customer Success teams to conceptualize, wireframe, and ship high-quality features & products;

Ship both high-value and high-quality products without sacrificing speed;

Execute in a fast-paced and highly fluid environment (Sometimes within ambiguity);

Share and revise your designs based on research, customer interviews, and peer feedback;





What we're looking for:

5 years + of experience in UX/UI design for software products, with experience in Figma;

Understanding and experience with capital markets/financial trading apps;

Can rapidly prototype solutions, working with minimal supervision;

A portfolio of live projects that showcases a user-centred design approach;

Ability to solve design problems, not just paint pictures (familiarity with the iterative design process);

Great analytical & organization skills combined with a structured approach;

Excellent communication skills and attention to detail;

Excellent written and spoken English;

Knowledge of CSS, HTML and front-end coding are highly beneficial;





Very excited to hear from you!