Senior UX/UI Designer

Job Details

About us

We’re a progressive, start-up-turned-scale-up building the future of finance, backed by the power and scale of Bitcoin technology, and we’re looking to bring in a kick-ass UX/UI Designer to join the team making it happen.

If you’re looking for a role that has the potential to genuinely have a direct impact on generations to come when it comes to breaking free from restrictive traditional financial structures, we want to talk to you!





About you

To be successful in this role, you’ll be one of those people who’s passionate about delivering the ultimate user experience, not afraid to push the envelope and stretch beyond your comfort zone.

You’ll need to have the usual practical prerequisites and work experience as outlined below:

5 years overall UX/UI experience with fully developed products or projects to show

2 years in a senior/leadership UX/UI role

Preferably working within the financial sector or gaming industry

Experience carrying out usability testing

Showcasing and conducting meetings with stakeholders

Your soft skills are also important to us. We value team players who’re willing to take ownership and accountability for their work, display empathy in the creative process, apply critical thinking to ideation, and possess the patience and perseverance to see a project or product feature through from conceptualisation to delivery (without losing their sh*t when stuff goes wrong!)

Naturally, as we’re a Bitcoin-focused business, it would be great for you to have at least a basic understanding of the technology, but it’s not a necessity!





The Nitty Gritty

In this role, we expect you to apply psychological design principles to guide user flow and journeys in the Gravity app. You’ll take the lead on larger tasks, visualising product designs from ideation to execution.

Typical duties you’ll perform include:

Collaborate with Head of Design to lead the application based on evaluation of user requirements

Create solutions to any existing UX/UI issues

Work alongside Head of Design and the Design (Product) team to bring new ideas to the table, and prioritise potential features

Take part in usability studies and testing

Create prototypes using Sketch and Protopie

Participate in Design sprints, including the wider Design team

Work closely with the Development team during implementations and lead the testing process

Communicate ideas and concepts to the wider Design team and internal stakeholders





Company benefits

Up to £55k per annum, performance-related bonus and added benefits.

We offer 24 days annual paid leave plus bank holidays, as well as a festive season closure.

Auto enrolment and employer contribution to NEST pension scheme.

Private healthcare and lifestyle discounts from Vitality (after successful completion of probation).

A vibrant office working alongside a dynamic team, who value performance and potential over experience.

We are a progressive and forward-thinking company, with a vision set firmly with humanity at its core.





What we offer...

At Bitstocks, we believe that we get the best from our employees by investing in them.

As well as all the above salary & benefits, working for us, you will receive:

2 days a week working from home (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Christmas week closure

Perkbox membership

Quarterly company social events

Bi-weekly company guided meditations

Monthly Yoga classes

Ongoing training and support for career development





We’re basically family by now, right? So let’s skip the formalities, give us your deets and we’ll be in touch if you're right for the role.