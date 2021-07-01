All Jobs
Job Details

UX/UI Designer

Copy

Pet Benefit Solutions is a rapidly growing company that maintains a portfolio of brands and products in the pet and veterinary industries. Combining knowledge and resources, we bring quality care at affordable rates to pet families across the country!

We’re seeking a UI/UX Designer to join our dynamic Marketing team. The ideal candidate is passionate, creative, and thrives in a collaborative environment. You will be responsible for digital design across all our brands, including website, software and system design.

Responsibilities include:

  • Collaborate with Marketing and Product Development teams on implementing new features and products
  • Create overall concepts for the user experience ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
  • Improve the look and feel of existing UI designs
  • Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software
  • Follow design guidelines, best practices and standards

Qualifications:

  • Experience as a UI Designer or similar role
  • Clean, creative design skills
  • Strong portfolio to review
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude
Apply for this position
Pet Benefit Solutions
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Lakewood, NJ
Date posted
Jul 01, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Lakewood
  2. Design Jobs in New Jersey
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in Lakewood
  2. Hire a Designer in New Jersey
Apply for this position