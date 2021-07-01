UX/UI Designer
Pet Benefit Solutions is a rapidly growing company that maintains a portfolio of brands and products in the pet and veterinary industries. Combining knowledge and resources, we bring quality care at affordable rates to pet families across the country!
We’re seeking a UI/UX Designer to join our dynamic Marketing team. The ideal candidate is passionate, creative, and thrives in a collaborative environment. You will be responsible for digital design across all our brands, including website, software and system design.
Responsibilities include:
- Collaborate with Marketing and Product Development teams on implementing new features and products
- Create overall concepts for the user experience ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers
- Improve the look and feel of existing UI designs
- Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software
- Follow design guidelines, best practices and standards
Qualifications:
- Experience as a UI Designer or similar role
- Clean, creative design skills
- Strong portfolio to review
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Analytical mind and problem-solving aptitude