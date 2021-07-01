UX/UI Designer

Job Details

Pet Benefit Solutions is a rapidly growing company that maintains a portfolio of brands and products in the pet and veterinary industries. Combining knowledge and resources, we bring quality care at affordable rates to pet families across the country!

We’re seeking a UI/UX Designer to join our dynamic Marketing team. The ideal candidate is passionate, creative, and thrives in a collaborative environment. You will be responsible for digital design across all our brands, including website, software and system design.

Responsibilities include:

Collaborate with Marketing and Product Development teams on implementing new features and products

Create overall concepts for the user experience ensuring all interactions are intuitive and easy for customers

Improve the look and feel of existing UI designs

Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software

Follow design guidelines, best practices and standards

Qualifications: