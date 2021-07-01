Job Details

WHAT WE NEED

Kicks Digital Marketing is seeking a talented, motivated Freelance Graphic Designer to collaborate with our creative team on website, branding, and digital marketing projects. You will work with our marketing managers, strategists, and writers to help develop visual concepts, coordinate images, and create visual assets to be used in campaigns, websites, and marketing materials for Kicks clients.

This role requires a highly creative and imaginative person who can operate within the framework of an array of client styles and brand guidelines to produce original, appealing, and engaging visual content. Our ideal candidate has a strong portfolio of successful design work and comprehensive knowledge of design programs listed below.

Freelance Designer Responsibilities

Craft impactful design directions for websites

Develop brand guides based on brand research provided by the content team

Create stunning visual assets for social media

Assist with full-scale rebrands, including logo design, color schemes, and web design

Provide design thinking and rationale for conceptual aesthetic solutions

Map out low-fidelity user flows and wireframes for project scopes

Use InVision to create clickable prototypes

Collaborate with project management (internal) to ensure effective implementation of design

Translate internal critique and client feedback into thoughtful, appropriate action

Freelance Designer Requirements

3-6 years of graphic design experience with agency experience preferred

Portfolio of successful design work in a professional position (no school projects)

Web design

Branding

Graphics

Comprehensive knowledge of design software, including Adobe Suite, Sketch, Figma, Invision, and Zeplin

Excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Must have your own computer and design programs



