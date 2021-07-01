Job Details

Senior Graphic Designer - Contract to hire (US ONLY)

Company Overview

Galaxy Labs:

GalaxyLabs.io is a moonshot venture studio under the Galaxy Gives umbrella – Mike Novogratz’s Family Office. We create for-profit and non-profit companies that take big swings at system problems across the US. In 2020 we’ve raised over $100m or democratic infrastructure (to defeat Trump and win the senate races in GA!) and criminal justice reform. The Labs team is constantly connecting, tinkering, and testing high impact ideas that are trying to make the US a better place.

Some of our projects:





Michael Novogratz:

As an entrepreneur and financial professional, Michael E. Novogratz is Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, a company dedicated to advancing the growth of digital assets and blockchain, and is a former Partner and President of Fortress Investment Group LLC, and Partner at Goldman Sachs. Michael E. Novogratz has made legal systems reform a top priority for his philanthropic investments. He serves as Chairman of The Bail Project, an organization designed to fight mass incarceration by disrupting the money bail system, and Founding Partner of Reform Alliance, which aims to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal legal system, starting with probation and parole.





Galaxy Gives:

Galaxy Gives leads the philanthropic efforts of the Novogratz Family. This includes the Novogratz family’s personal giving, political giving, impact investments, donor advised fund, and the Three Dogs Foundation. Our mission is to take down barriers created by structural poverty, oppression, and racism in order to maximize opportunity, fairness, and human flourishing for all. Galaxy Gives supports organizations that aim to fight mass incarceration and the criminalization of poverty in America.

-

ROLE OVERVIEW

‍

GalaxyLabs.io is seeking a talented Graphic Designer contractor who has a passion for style guides, branding, ads, and quick execution of a variety of design styles. We are a lean team that operates multiple products with different missions. It is important for someone to be able to easily transition between products with multiple stakeholders. Given the ever changing the news cycle, someone would need to be able to confidently deliver high quality work reliably and quickly.

EXPECTATIONS

Dedicated, on-demand design support for up to 40 hours per week. Some projects will be rush (needing immediate attention) and some projects will be required outside of normal business hours and/or over the weekend.

Designer is expected to promptly respond to requests, and occasionally work during non-standard office hours

Galaxy Labs will pay the Design Contractor a predetermined monthly rate

WHAT YOU BRING

Passion and commitment to creativity and activism: Everything from health and wellness to criminal justice reform

Understanding of design fundamentals, grid systems, typography, and other design principles.

Experience with creating and formatting data and dynamic designs into visually appealing layouts and multimedia products.

The ability to manage multiple simultaneous tasks in a fast-paced environment

Being able to brand mvp products

Understanding of the importance of adhering to brand guidelines.

Strong communication skills

An eye for detail and the ability to follow directions and execute on feedback.

Creative and persistent “can-do” attitude

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign), and Sketch/figma

NICE TO HAVE:

Experience with animation/motion graphics

Knowledge of User Experience design

RESPONSIBILITIES

Report to Chief Product Officer and Creative Director

Design and execute digital materials, emails, landing pages, digital ads, social graphics, infographics, presentations, and other digital engagement materials

Participate in ideation, concept development, and research

Basic photography color correction, processing, & post-production

Assist the C-suite team in miscellaneous production tasks (sourcing imagery and footage, image resizing, presentation design)

Create strong, innovative designs, while adhering to brand guidelines and incorporating best-in-class design principles

Work efficiently, meeting deadlines and deliverable

Be curious!

TIMELINE

The Designer/Contractor will begin ASAP for a one month term – the goal to be a full-time hire.

Pay: $45.00+ per hour

*The hourly rate is negotiable.*

‍

‍**Submit a link to your portfolio and a short description of why you'd be a good fit to - jobs@galaxylabs.io**