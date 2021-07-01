Job Details

If you're searching for a full-time, permanent work-at-home career, we’ve got an opportunity for you to join our fast-growing team! Currently, we are employing legal residents of the following states: (AL, AZ, AR, DE, FL, GA, KS, KY, MD, MI, MS, NV, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV, WI or WY). H-1B Visa Sponsorship Not Available, W2 only.

As a Product Designer, you will help design interfaces for our various platforms and services. The work you do will help shape the products and tools used internally and will positively impact the experience of the thousands of customers that visit our site each day.

Check out some of our design team's recent work on Instagram: @webstaurantdesign

As a WebstaurantStore remote employee, you'll enjoy the same training and support to be successful in your position as employees at our physical corporate locations. We stay connected through video meetings, training sessions, and collaborative forums, and provide opportunities for you to connect with other employees from across the country both professionally and personally.

To qualify for remote work, candidates must have:

Access to a reliable and secure high-speed internet connection. Cable or fiber internet connections (at least 25mbps download/10mbps upload) are preferred, as satellite connections often cannot support the technologies used by WebstaurantStore to perform day-to-day tasks.

Access to a home router and modem.

A dedicated home office space that is noise and distraction-free. The space should have strong wireless connection or a wired Ethernet connection (wired connection is preferred, if possible).

A valid, physical address (apartment, suite, etc.); PO Boxes are not supported; as a physical address is required for you to receive your computer equipment.

The desire and ability to work and communicate with other team members via chat, webcam, etc.

Please include these in your application:

A portfolio, preferably online

Your resume

1-2 paragraph summary of your favorite project from any of your work

A short paragraph on why you believe that you will flourish and grow at WebstaurantStore

You will:

Partner with product owners to help define information architecture and tell the right stories

Have 5+ years of relevant web design experience—ideally at a tech-forward, product-driven company

Design with an understanding of the formal principles of design: typography, layout, balance and proportions

Be able to navigate and understand a Pattern Library, and think within that library to help extrapolate and extend its shared patterns and behaviors

Work within scrum/agile methodologies

Have experience designing marketing websites, or content management online experiences

Sometimes design with very broadly defined, loose concepts, and sometimes on narrowly defined, tactical deliverables

Be an expert in UI, UX, or visual design

Things we value in a candidate:

Solid work ethic - you are motivated to learn, and work independently

Dependability - you meet deadlines consistently, and can communicate roadblocks

Problem solver - you can figure out random code bugs, or complex grid layouts

Passion - you enjoy what you do, and getting to work with new technology

Drive - you take the lead, and generate new ideas/concepts

Good communication - you can document your work, and keep others informed about your tasks

Your daily job looks like:

Take provided requirements, and build out wireframes

Explain your work, process and decisions to stakeholders

Collaborate closely with design-developers and engineers to shape your work

Participating in team design critiques

You might work on:

Web Administrative Portal – the platform that WebstaurantStore uses to manage the products, pricing, services and other customer related material for Webstaurantstore.com.

Webstaurantstore.com - the website of the leading distributor of restaurant supplies and equipment.

Briefcase – the customer service platform used by WebstaurantStore to communicate with customers

What’s in it for you:

We will help you focus on what you do best and give you the opportunities to grow into the role that you will be most successful in. An annual education reimbursement will help you on your journey.

Flexible work schedule. Work the hours that make sense for you.

Work remote, semi-remote, or work in the office. How do you work best?

Dog friendly office. Bring your best friend with you.

Take a break during the day, and use the onsite fitness center

Benefits:

Annual bonuses

Medical, dental and vision insurance

401(k) up to a 10% employee contribution

Paid time off

Paid maternity leave

What does our hiring process look like:

A phone interview with a Team Manager to chat about the company, position, and most importantly, learn more about you. Our goal is to see if we're a match.

If we feel that you could be a match, we will contact you to schedule the next interview, or let you know if we feel that you aren't a good fit.

The next interview will involve all Team Managers, and the Director of Design. We could ask you general questions about design to test your understanding of design principles, or have you review a case study on your portfolio. Additionally, we will be reviewing your communication skills, and how well you align with our core values.

Last, we will either make you an offer, or let you know if we feel that you aren't a good fit.

