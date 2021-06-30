Director, Product Design

Job Details

Clari uses AI and automation to drive growth and retention for high-performing revenue teams. Clari’s market-leading Revenue Operations Platform is currently processing over $300 billion in pipeline each year, and is used by over 100,000 marketing, sales, and customer success professionals across 170 countries. Customers include market leaders like Adobe, Zoom, Qualtrics, UIPath, Okta, Workday, to name a few. We constantly hear from our customers that Clari is required equipment, and that we’ve changed their lives and the trajectory of their businesses. It never gets old, and we never take it for granted. Together, we help others realize their fullest potential by transforming their revenue operations to be connected, efficient, and predictable.

Clari is looking for a Director of Product Design to help create compelling designs for both product and other branded applications. You will tackle large-scale problems on both mobile and web platforms and have the opportunity to have a significant impact on our business and product. You must be driven and understand the importance of collaboration with cross-functional team members and distill highly complex issues into easy-to-understand design requirements. You must be passionate about your designs and effective at communicating your ideas and concepts to the broader team. In addition to your individual contributions, you will also manage a growing team of world-class product designers.

Responsibilities

Work with Product and Engineering teams to develop a strategic vision based on market, customer, and internal stakeholder feedback

Champion user-centered design (UCD) principles and processes, ensuring outcomes meet both business and user goals

Own product design and usability to uphold Clari’s differentiation in the market

Analyze and monitor qualitative and quantitative data on Clari usage to shape and evolve our vision

Hire, mentor, and manage cross-disciplinary team members

Qualifications

8+ years of experience creating strategy, and designing and building highly accessible and trusted enterprise products

5+ years of experience in managing cross-functional design-oriented teams

Ability to collaboratively create a strategy from quantitative and qualitative research

Ability to communicate strategy to stakeholders through influence and presence

Ability to execute strategy collaboratively with designers, engineers, and product managers

Experience delivering clear insights, problem-solving, and simple solutions

A great portfolio that can help us gain insight into your work and the work you've led to the completion

Strong communication and presentation skills

Relentless attention to detail

Bachelor’s degree in Design, HCI, or equivalent practical experience

Benefits and Culture