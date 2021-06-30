Job Details

Junior UI/UX Designer

Why we’re hiring

Hi there! My name is Codey. I run a small US-based UI/UX design firm, Codey Design Inc. As our client list grows increasingly larger, we’re looking to hire our first full-time Junior UI/UX Designer. In the past, we’ve worked with contractors when we needed short-term help; this would be our first full-time hire.

We’re small, but we have a solid client list that’s always expanding. This role would be great for novice designers who have recently graduated college or a design bootcamp. Note that no formal degree is required. Rather, we’re looking for someone with talent and a strong portfolio showing a keen eye for design.

P.S. We’re fully remote! However, candidates must reside in the US.

Responsibilities

The Junior UI/UX Designer will report directly to the CEO & Head of Design. (That’s me, Codey!) You’ll receive adequate training for each of the following responsibilities before we ask you to perform any of them, which include but are not limited to:

Attending daily stand-ups with Codey to align weekly and daily productivity goals

Attending client meetings

Transforming design briefs and feature specs from word docs to pixel-perfect wireframes and high-fidelity mockups

Designing websites for clients using Figma and/or Webflow

Designing web apps and mobile apps for clients using Figma

Receiving and implementing feedback on your designs from both Codey and our clients

Building working prototypes for clients using Invision

Planning and delivering design presentations to clients

Assisting with user research and interviews

Qualifications

It’s okay if you haven’t mastered every aspect of design yet. We don’t expect junior associates to have 25+ years of experience. Mostly we’re looking for strong potential and a willingness to learn. Regardless of your experience level, you’ll spend the first 3-6 months familiarizing yourself with our processes and building up your skills before we turn you loose to work on client projects alone. That being said, there are a few skills that would help you transition onto our team more smoothly. See next section:

Nice to have (but certainly not mandatory)

Working knowledge of:

Figma

Invision

Webflow

G Suite / Google Workspace

Material Design

iOS Design Guidelines

Illustration skills

Logo design skills

Extra bonus points for strong branding and/or copy-writing skills

Our way of life

We are lifelong learners. We’re excited by new challenges and we love expanding our knowledge. When we encounter a previously unsolved problem, we do our research before blindly tackling it (and we seriously enjoy the research part). We challenge our assumptions. It’s really the only way to grow as professionals and as humans. We check our preconceived notions at the door and we ask “why.” A lot. We embody compassion and empathy. Not only does this help us strive to be kinder humans, but it also strengthens our design skills. When we place ourselves in others’ shoes, we can better understand their needs and desires, which makes us better at designing products to solve those needs and meet those desires. We stay humble. No member of the team knows more than any other member. No member of the team is more important than any other member. We all recognize our privilege, and we give credit where credit is due. We work hard af. There’s no slacking here. Everyone pulls their weight and we celebrate one another’s successes. We maintain a strong work-life balance. Although we work hard af when we’re on the clock, when we’re off the clock, we’re off the clock. We do not keep our work email on our phones. We do not keep Slack on our phones. We are more than our careers. We are more than mindless cogs in the Capitalist machine. We are transparent. You might have heard “honesty is the best policy.” At Codey Design Inc, honesty is the only policy. We are honest with clients, and we’re honest with one another. We keep our goals realistic and attainable. We don’t promise more than we can deliver, and we don’t deliver less than what we’ve promised.

What you’ll do

First week: Fill out the employment paperwork, get to know the team, shadow Codey on several client calls, familiarize yourself with the software tools we use.

Fill out the employment paperwork, get to know the team, shadow Codey on several client calls, familiarize yourself with the software tools we use. First month: Lead a complete redesign of our portfolio site: www.codey.design. Codey designed this site way back when he was a freelancer and it could use some updating and a facelift. During this time you’ll also slowly take on some client work, under Codey’s supervision.

Lead a complete redesign of our portfolio site: www.codey.design. Codey designed this site way back when he was a freelancer and it could use some updating and a facelift. During this time you’ll also slowly take on some client work, under Codey’s supervision. First 6 months: Build a strong rapport with our clients and take on more design responsibilities as you grow more comfortable with our software and processes. During these first 6 months, you’ll collaborate heavily with Codey.

Build a strong rapport with our clients and take on more design responsibilities as you grow more comfortable with our software and processes. During these first 6 months, you’ll collaborate heavily with Codey. First year: After the first year, the word “Junior” will be removed from your title, and you’ll manage a full list of design clients. You’ll receive a high level of autonomy when it comes to maintaining client projects. At that point we plan on expanding our team further and hiring another designer. You’ll have a big say in that process.

Compensation & Benefits

$65-75k Salary

Generous PTO

Healthcare Subsidy

Paid parental leave

One-time $1,000 home-office subsidy to help you get set up for successful remote work



