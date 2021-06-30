Senior UX Designer

Job Details

Our client, a leading financial services company, is looking for a Sr. UX Designer to join their team as a full time contractor for up to 12 months. This opportunity will begin remote and eventually move into the office in one of the following cities, Austin, TX or San Fran, CA.

The ideal Sr. UX Designer will come from a large financial, medical or security institution and have experience with Sketch.





SR UX DESIGNER RESPONISIBILITIES:

- Ability to create multiple interaction design concepts from creative briefs or draft requirements.

- Interpret and translate wireframes into compelling experiences.

- Work collaboratively with UX Team, product management, technology team, external creative agencies and other designers.

- Prepare deliverables for development teams including task flows, wireframes and prototypes

- Stays abreast of innovations in interaction design, technology, and digital trends.

- Use the SAR methodology to solve UX problems

- Willingness to collaborate in an Agile development environment





REQUIREMENTS:

- Degree in interaction design/related field or relevant experience

6+ UX Products Expert or UX Architect

- Experienced/expert level working with: Sketch, Axure, Adobe CC

-Portfolio of UX Designs and Case Studies

- Experienced with JIRA, Mural and Confluence is a plus

- Security Design experience is a huge plus





If you are proficient in these skills and have successfully executed these responsivities we want to hear from you!