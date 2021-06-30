Lead Product Designer, Banking

Job Details

Mission Lane LLC is a fintech on a mission (no pun intended) to increase access to financial tools that help people thrive. We are raising the bar on fair credit access, easy money management, and convenient income discovery. Our philosophy is simple: when our customers do well, we do well. And we have only just begun.

Mission Lane’s Customer Experience Team (read: Design, Research, Content and Copy) is looking for a Lead Product Designer to join us at our headquarters in Richmond, VA, our office in San Francisco, CA, or to work remotely. (Remote candidates should be willing to travel, infrequently.)

The Impact You’ll Make in this Role:

The Customer Experience Team empowers all of Mission Lane in the creation and stewardship of remarkable customer experience by providing insights, direction, tools, and partnership. We work hand-in-hand with the Product and Engineering teams, and collaborate extensively across the whole company.

As the Lead Product Designer, you will:

Be a critical part of the development team focused on the development of banking and financial services products

Be accountable for defining and refining the customer experience for our nascent banking and financial services products. This’ll include vision-setting and strategy development, supporting requirements-gathering and user research efforts, user flow mapping, interaction and visual design, prototyping, and (most importantly) launching and iterating on features and experiences. This is a senior-level generalist role, with an emphasis on strategy, UX, and communication skills.

Be focused on outcomes, shipping, and learning over theory and process. Although you should definitely have a good grasp of theory and process, too.

To be set up for success from day one, you should have have:

7+ years product design experience, ideally with experience across UX, IxD, visual design, copywriting, and user research. Again, this is a generalist role, but it’s OK if you’re stronger in some areas than others. We still want to talk!

A track record of shipping successful products and features.

Experience working very closely with Product and Engineering in an agile, iterative, data-informed product development environment

Curiosity and an eagerness to grow; you enjoy being proven wrong if it means you learn something new

A willingness to be a champion amongst your colleagues of a user-centered approach to building products

Nice-to-have: financial services or other highly-regulated industry experience

Very-nice-to-have: experience or interest in front-end coding (HTML, CSS, JS, React...)

More about Mission Lane:

Mission Lane is based in the U.S., with offices in Richmond, Virginia & San Francisco, California. Founded in December 2018, we’ve rapidly grown to over 1 million customers.

It all started with a realization: nearly fifty percent of the adult population in the U.S. doesn’t have access to a clear line of credit. And by “clear” we mean credit without crazy fees that only increase debt. Most traditional credit card companies either overlook or overcharge this group because they have less-than-prime credit scores or no score at all. We decided this just wouldn’t do.

We understand that everyone doesn’t have the same opportunities. We also know that everyone joins us at different stages of their financial journeys. Providing access to clear credit was a critical first step, but our work isn’t done. We are actively developing new products designed to meet our customers where they are, according to their needs.

We get it - life happens. That’s why Mission Lane is hard at work paving a better way forward.

Just like for our customers, Mission Lane creates opportunities for our employees to learn, grow, and prosper. We strive to create an environment that brings out the best in everyone, everyday.

Mission Lane is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, age, national origin, religion, physical and mental disability, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/assignment, citizenship, pregnancy or maternity, protected veteran status, or any other status prohibited by applicable national, federal, state or local law.

Mission Lane is not currently sponsoring new applicant employment authorization for this position. And please, no third party recruiters.







