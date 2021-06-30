Job Details

Product Designer

Sylon was founded just over two years ago by a team of people who have experience of the complex and often disjointed new product innovation processes in large organizations. We wanted to solve the problems companies commonly experience when trying to develop new product ideas. We are building a tool that is helping companies explore and develop new product concepts in a more streamlined and consistent way. We’ve want to fundamentally change the way companies manage their product development processes.

We’re part of Shipyard Technology Ventures (www.shipyardtech.com) a global venture builder whose mission is to create or co-create great companies. This means we’re well funded and supported, and have access to an impressive network of advisors who are helping us build and grow our business.

So far in 2021, we’ve signed initial contracts with a number of well-known global enterprises. We’re now making our plans for scaling in 2022, and thinking about the talent and experience we need to get on board to help us reach our next milestone.

Sylon is a small, open and collaborative team, mainly based in Dublin, with a few team members spread out across Ireland and Romania! We believe in integrity, in how we work with our customers, and each other. We’re ambitious in what we want to achieve for our new product, but also respect balance and wellbeing.

We’re currently all working remotely, but plan to spend some time in an office space together later this year. So we’re open to applicants from anywhere in Ireland, as long as they’re happy to come to Dublin once or twice a month for collaborative meetings, workshops and the odd social gathering!

If you’d like to help us design and grow Ireland’s next SaaS success story, read on!

About the role

This product design role will take design ownership for key aspects of the Sylon product. Working in an agile team with product managers engineers, and other designers as well as with customers & users, to create the vision and deliver the design details for new core features as we scale and grow the platform.

The role is an opportunity to create new product features from scratch, working from discovery through final component delivery to launch an important part of the product user journey. Therefore, the role requires a good mix of strategic thinking and product problem solving, along with an attention to detail of a great user experience.

This designer will take full ownership of the set of features they are working on, so will need to be comfortable taking initiative and driving forward the overall design solution. They will be working closely with team colleagues to find the right way forward and communicating across the team about the direction they are taking. It will also be important to work closely with other designers at Sylon to ensure design system and experience alignment across features in the Sylon product.

The role will be an opportunity to grow and build Sylon’s design culture and approach. As a start-up, we are looking for people who will add to our design team and bring a new point of view as we grow and scale the product at an extremely exciting time.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a designer with 3 – 5 years of experience who feels ready to have more ownership of a set of core product features and wants to contribute to the growth of a new business through excellent product design.

What will you be doing?

Design simple, elegant, data-driven, user-centric experiences that delight users

Help define the user experience, interactions, and user interface through user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design

Run discovery activity such as user interviews, customer reviews and team design workshops

Work with the product team to deliver user testing and refinement plans, including ongoing review of key product analytics to inform design decisions

Collaborate closely with engineering colleagues throughout the process to ship the most feasible and usable experience

Communicate and collaborate closely with other designers to deliver a consistent and coherent product and brand design experience for all things Sylon

Contribute to wider design discussions and culture at Sylon and across Shipyard, contributing to our brand, content and onboarding experience and how it should work, look and feel.

Working in Figma and Adobe CS as our core design tools.

What skills and experiences we’d like you to have:

Must haves

A skilled storyteller and ‘conceptor’, with experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results

Demonstrable experience of taking a product design concept or feature through the entire process from discovery to go-live, with a strong view on strategic product solutions that add value for customers. You have worked on real products before that have shipped and can provide links to your work.

3 – 5 years product design experience, ideally in a BtoB SaaS or Software Product

Comfortable working in a collaborative, self-managing agile team (using Jira)

Self-driven and motivated – can spot what needs to be done and get moving on it

Familiar with Figma

Comfortable working in a start-up environment where everyone contributes equally, and wants to be a part of a growing new business

Must be willing to travel to Dublin, Ireland 1 – 2 times per month for team collaboration and meetings. Must be resident in Ireland for tax and employment purposes. Sylon are unable to offer visa sponsorship for any overseas applicants at this time.

Nice to haves

Portfolio examples of data visualization and dashboard design solutions

Experience of establishing and scaling design systems for SaaS product teams

Experience working in innovation teams or labs, running design and product innovation activities such as workshops

What this role can offer you

Generous annual holiday allowance, with additional wellbeing days throughout the year

Flexibility to work in a way that supports family and personal commitments as well as work commitments

Eligible to participate in an employee equity scheme

Annual training & conference allowance, including access to O’Reilly training and learning libraries

We supply the office furniture you need to work comfortably from home

Your choice of technology kit when you join

Sylon will have an office in Dublin city centre later in 2021, but offer flexible remote working arrangements – any time spent in the office will be to collaborate with colleagues or socialise with team-mates.

Meeting free days and mornings, to prioritise focused deep-work

Sylon want to attract and retain a diverse range of people into our team. We're committed to an inclusive and diverse culture! We do not discriminate based on gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, civil or family status, age, disability, or race.

How to apply

Send your CV and portfolio to careers@sylon.io or directly on LinkedIn