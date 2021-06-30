Job Details
Website Designer
We’re looking for a creative designer that's intersted in taking on a part time position to help us build websites and graphics for clients, and our personal investments.
What you’ll do day-to-day:
- Redesign existing websites
- Produce eye-catching social media designs (for our personal investments)
- Explore new design trends, tools and approaches. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.
What we are looking for:
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Excellent design portfolio
- Experience with standard design applications: Preferably Figma
- Strong command of UX/UI design principles
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack