Website Designer

We’re looking for a creative designer that's intersted in taking on a part time position to help us build websites and graphics for clients, and our personal investments.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Produce eye-catching social media designs (for our personal investments)
  • Explore new design trends, tools and approaches. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.

What we are looking for:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio
  • Experience with standard design applications: Preferably Figma
  • Strong command of UX/UI design principles
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack
Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 30, 2021
