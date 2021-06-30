Job Details

Smiths Agency is looking for a motivated, hands-on Art Director who is not only talented, but fast. This position is a mid-level opportunity that requires a solid understanding of marketing and creative strategy, and how to tell a rich brand story in all media — but with particular focus on digital media. We would prefer a local candidate if possible.

We’re looking for a real pro who’s obsessed with quality but recognizes we’re in a deadline-driven business and embraces the pressure to deliver. We’re looking for a leader-in-the-making who’s inspired to create great work and inspires others with the example they set along the way.

We would prefer a colleague who actively keeps up on current trends and technologies. To be clear: while we don’t expect you to know how to code, you actively keep up on best practices to ensure that you have an enthusiastic and strong understanding of the web – and digital – as a medium. This includes not only a good design sense but also an understanding of the impact design has on accessibility, site performance, UX, and responsive design.

The Art Director / Digital Designer we’re looking for will have both serious conceptual chops and be detail oriented. They will own their projects from concept through final execution, recognizing its up to them to protect the integrity of their visual ideas (and the overall aesthetic of their work) to the end. They will be expected to effectively present, and more importantly sell creative work to clients and internal stakeholders.

As a vital part of their job, our new Art Director / Digital Designer will also provide art direction and leadership to designers and project teammates. We will count heavily on them to participate in new business pitches. Finally, they will acknowledge that creating killer business-driving ideas and executing flawlessly for national and regional Food and Beverage brands can and should lead to awards, but that the single-minded pursuit of awards isn’t in the client’s, nor therefore the agency’s, interest.

Responsibilities

Function as lead designer on multiple creative projects

Collaborate with Copywriters to produce a very high-quality concept

Working with the development and creative team, deliver highly interactive web sites, banner/digital ads and social media promotions

Brainstorm ideas for websites, banner ads, promotions and other digital media and learn best practices for creating compelling online marketing campaigns

Understanding user interface design, architecture, and functionality according to usability best practices and responsive design

Responsible for seeing the project through from initial client kick-off to the project launch, participating in internal reviews and the QA/testing steps

Clearly thinks through all responsive design breakpoints to design the best possible user and device experience

Understands design standards for mobile and touch devices. Also a clear understanding of what “Mobile-First” actually means.

Supervise production work assigned to project team members

Monitor progress of projects through all phases of production

Deliver presentations to team members, senior Creative Department staff, and clients

Design in a variety of styles

Remain current on industry trends and technology

Lead brainstorm sessions

Mentor junior designers

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

3+ years design experience in an agency setting

Meticulous attention to detail

Ability to work in a collaborative environment

Ability to deliver marketable creative solutions — conceiving, developing, and producing tactics

Mastery of composition techniques (multiple elements, interactive pieces) in producing polished final work

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, including Adobe Xd.

Understanding of color theory and color relationships; perspective and space relationships; page composition and grid structures; illustration and typography

Understanding of user experience, site functionality, interaction, user interfaces, and navigation

Enthusiastic and self-motivated to keep up on current digital and web design trends and technologies

Knowledge of print production process and techniques; experience checking/approving work on press

Knowledge of photography and the photographic process; ability to direct photo shoots

Basic understanding of editing

Effectively oversee the work and earn the respect of freelancers, designers, even vendors

Ability to speak effectively before clients, including diplomatically resolving disagreements

Willingness to work occasional evening and weekend hours



