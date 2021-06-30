Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

ARE YOU AN INCREDIBLY CREATIVE DIGITAL UI/UX DESIGNER WHO IS EMERGING FROM A CLOUD OF COVID-19??

Then this is the opportunity for you.....

Whilst some unfortunate companies have been struggling with the impact of a global pandemic Interactive Schools has been continuing to fly the flag for creativity on a global scale, and are looking for just the right talent to join our merry band of designers!

Interactive Schools is a creative UX agency delivering award winning creative campaigns, websites and training to independent schools for over ten years, all across the world! We are situated just 40 minutes outside of London and easily accessible by the M40 in the glorious county of Buckinghamshire!

If this opportunity sounds right up your street, read on… I DARE YOU!

The successful applicant should have experience in…

The Adobe Suite (XD, Photoshop, illustrator and Indesign)

At least 4 years agency experience

A strong UI/UX portfolio

A creative mind, ready to take on exciting briefs and translate them into incredible visual campaigns

A fun, pro-active and engaging personality. We deliver great work, but to do that you must enjoy it and get stuck in so this is essential.

In return we can offer all of this....

Flexible home/office working environment

Flexible working hours

Access to a great team of over 10 creatives just like you

Weekly Professional Development time and career path planning

Regular work socials celebrating success & quarterly "Fun Fridays"

The potential to travel worldwide

The opportunity to get involved in web design, app design, photography and video direction, photo editing, print design, 3D modelling, augmented reality, AI - you name it we do it!

If this sounds like you, then apply today!!

May the odds be ever in your favour!

Salary: £30,000.00-£40,000.00 per year (based on skill level)



