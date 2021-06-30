Job Details

Vela Games is looking for a talented UX / UI Designer to help build our New Multiplayer Game.

At Vela we love video games of every type, but we know that multiplayer, when done well, has a special ability to bring people together. Unforgettable moments are created through the power of playing together. It allows players to keep in touch with old friends regardless of distance, and to forge new friendships that will last lifetimes. Vela was created with these moments in mind, and our focus every day is thinking about how we can create impactful gaming experiences that inspire and unite gamers around the world to play and win collectively.

We’re looking for someone who wants to be part of the core foundation of Vela Games; someone who is passionate about being part of an early tight-knit team laser-focused on creating a great game for players.

Can you take our players on a journey? We need UX talent to help us level up. You'll drive our team forward to deliver great experiences that delight players across the world.

The role is very versatile and you should prepare to take on many different kinds of tasks, ranging from creative challenges to production for a worldwide market across platforms. Together with our development teams you will develop end- to- end solutions, from exploration, research and conceptualisation to interaction and final end user interface design. Bringing simplicity and user friendliness to complex user flows and interactions while dealing with technical challenges.

If this sounds like you, please apply, we would love to speak with you!

What You Will Do:

Lead UX / UI design across multiple workstreams, focusing on the interaction design and player flows.

Champion and design for positive interactions between players in and around the game.

Deliver appropriate UX design artifacts (wireframes, user flows, etc) and prototype UI.

Support high level design in developing systems such as control schemes, HUDs, and front end UI/UX flow.

Communicate your data-informed vision and design rationale to the team and stakeholders.

Break down experiences thoughtfully for teams to deliver value to players, making appropriate trade-offs between fidelity and functionality.

Establish experiential quality metrics and interaction consistency across player-facing systems.

Requirements:

A number of years industry experience, having led significant portions of the UX for at least one shipped game title or major release of a consumer-facing digital product.

Understanding of core gaming patterns across genres.

Experience with UI prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch or Adobe XD.

Experience designing in-game or around-game UX systems.

Ability to plan and estimate UX efforts for projects.

Bonus Points:

Experience working in a lead UX role.

Experience designing interfaces on Mobile and PC, with strong understanding of interaction modalities across phone, controller, keyboard, and mouse.

Experience with Unreal Engine.

Experience with game design.

At Vela Games we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels safe, respected & valued. We continue to create a culture where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive in a fully inclusive environment. Diversity & Inclusion is embedded in everything we do and we are dedicated to creating a unique and welcoming environment to all who apply and ultimately join our team!

Covid-19 Hiring Update: We’ve transitioned to a work-from-home model and we’re continuing to interview and hire during this time. This role is expected to begin as a remote position but transition to full time in Dublin, Ireland at a later date. We Appreciate each person’s circumstances may be unique and will work with you to explore possible interim options.







