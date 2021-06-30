Job Details

About us

InvestSuite is a fast-growing global B2B embedded wealth (front-to-middleware) InvestTech provider. We help financial institutions realize their digital wealth transformation journey and together create the most delightful investing experiences for their customers. We have 15 nationalities building in "international DNA" and clients on 4 continents. We are a place where bankers, creative designers, imagineers, mathematicians, computer & behavioral scientists meet. We are builders and growers, obsessed with innovation and the construction of exciting products that benefit the clients of our clients. We are excited to work at the crossroads of ‘the markets’, investing, economics, deep science (AI & machine learning), finance, design and the digital world. Can there be anything more challenging?

Who are we looking for

We are looking for a Senior UX Designer to build attractive, usable, and high-performing user experiences across our digital product suite. With your creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, you will bring radical change and innovation to financial and banking experiences.

Main responsibilities

You will:

be part of our in-house design team that works closely with our Product Managers, Developers and clients to shape new digital investment services and solutions

use a human approach to create engaging experiences

interpret user and business needs to develop innovative, creative and result-driven digital solutions for financial products and services

translate product strategies and user requirements into fully fledged user experiences, create mockups, draw user flow diagrams and develop interactive prototypes to clearly communicate complex interactions

you ensure the correct implementation of your UI designs in close cooperation with your team and the customer

Target profile & traits

Highly driven and committed - you deliver high-quality work within deadlines, you actively take up tasks and initiatives

Data-driven and result oriented

Focused on details

Direct and open - you are always willing to share and speak your mind

Quality-minded - you deliver top quality & expect the same from others

Naturally curious - you crave new knowledge & best practices about your field

Required skills & experience

You are on top of the latest developments in Operating Systems such as iOS and Android

You have worked on a diverse set of 'digital and experience design' projects, such as the creation of new digital products or services, apps, websites and online platforms

You bring at least five years of experience

You have worked with, or created Design Systems and have knowledge of web- and app-based technologies. In other words, you know what is technically feasible

You have a broad experience in working in cross-functional, agile teams, working closely with business leaders, UX-ers, front-end and back-end teams

You have already worked in the financial sector or at least have a strong interest in the field of finance

Our offer

Be part of a growing team of interdisciplinary experts in fields such as: math, software engineering, AI, data science, design and UX. Join us and enjoy:

An international environment: We have offices in Leuven, Warsaw and London and are present in many EU countries.

Attractive remuneration: We offer a competitive salary and benefits package. We provide the tools you need such as a MacBook Pro and iPhone 11.

Self-development: We actively encourage you to join conferences and trainings to improve your knowledge and widen your network.

Equal opportunity: All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, religion, sex, gender identity or expression.

Place of work: InvestSuite office in Leuven (on-site attendance 3 days/week required, however currently this requirement may differ taking into account Covid19 measures)