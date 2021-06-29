Job Details

Are you a passionate and accomplished product designer who is driven to deliver an amazing experience for your user? Can you dive deep into data and analytics to glean insights that help you make better design decisions? Do you constantly look for new things to learn in order to grow as a designer? You’re looking for the opportunity to work with amazing people, do meaningful work, and take on big challenges—and you’ll find all of that at Thinkific!

As a Senior Product Designer at Thinkific, you’ll be a key member of our Design team and contribute to the continued growth, innovation, and improvement of our world-class learning platform. You’ll focus on the customer experience and use your design skills to learn from our customers, create compelling visual interfaces, and champion an experience that drives success for Thinkific course creators and their students. You will own and drive projects independently, with the opportunity to collaborate closely with the design team and other teams within the company. In this role, you’ll be in the unique position to help both uncover and deliver on opportunities that drive customer and business value!

In this role, you will:

Work with product managers and engineers to deliver high-quality results on time while confidently owning “how” we deliver an excellent customer experience

Move through problem statements, napkin sketches, and rapid prototypes to high fidelity design specs in a timely manner without sacrificing quality

Influence design direction based on quantitative and qualitative research techniques

Facilitate design workshops for cross-functional teams

Use analytics and data as a decision-making tool and use them as success metrics

Work within an established design system, while bringing your unique insights and perspective to challenge the status quo when needed

Advocate for the customer experience while considering and balancing differing opinions, especially when deadlines are looming

Keep an eye on the big picture—the impact of a feature on our overall product or a step within our process—with the desire to make things better

Inspire others by bringing a high degree of curiosity, creative energy, and customer empathy

Participate in passionate and respectful debates in a collaborative and inclusive environment

To be successful in this role, you must:

Share a strong portfolio of design work that clearly articulates your role in each project and shows your ability to apply critical thought to your work

Have 5+ years specifically in a product design role, with at least 1-2 of those years at a senior level

Demonstrate expert level experience with low-fi to hi-fi design processes

Be able to design within constraints, including a variety of screen sizes

Show experience in qualitative and quantitative user research techniques and the ability to leverage data to both make and measure decisions

Show a willingness and ability to Learn and Grow — you believe continuous learning is important in an ever-changing industry

Display genuine curiosity and a willingness to challenge yourself (and others) to do great work

Have experience working with various stakeholders and teams including product, support, marketing, and engineering

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills that enable you to host design critiques and pitch your work to stakeholders

Have a sense of humour—something had to be last on the list, but it’s as important as the criteria!

You might be the person we’re looking for if you:

Are eager to learn and grow—you’ve likely attended post-secondary education, continue to seek opportunities to level up your skills or have equivalent professional experience in a similar role

Have experience planning and setting up user research programs and synthesizing research at scale

Are familiar with mobile app experiences and have designed them previously

Have conducted a heuristic evaluation on existing interfaces

Possess a fundamental understanding of HTML, CSS, and Javascript and can work with engineers effectively

Bonus points if you have:

A strong desire to delve into information architecture, labeling and content hierarchy

Interest in writing copy that is designed to improve customer experiences

This is an incredible role for the right candidate. We can’t wait to meet you!

Click here for the full job post and learn more about our perks and benefits



