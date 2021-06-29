Job Details

Are you passionate about user experience and looking to learn and grow as a Product Designer? Do you have experience working in an established design system and collaborating with Product Managers and Engineers? Are you excited about joining a fast-growing team and making an impact on our platform? You’re looking for a big challenge that holds big opportunities—and you’ll find that at Thinkific!

As a Product Designer at Thinkific, you’ll be an important member of the Design team and contribute to the continued growth, innovation, and improvement of our world class learning platform. Your ability to focus on the customer experience will help you learn from our customers to champion an experience that drives success for Thinkific course creators and their students. Working alongside other Designers, Product Managers, and Engineers, you’ll use your design skills to help you translate customer and business goals into compelling visual interfaces.

In this role, you will:

Work with Product Managers and Engineers to deliver quality results on time. You have the confidence and skills to help us deliver an excellent customer experience.

Move through problem statements, napkin sketches, and rapid prototypes to high fidelity design specs in a timely manner without sacrificing quality

Leverage both quantitative and qualitative research findings to inform your work, using analytics and data to make decisions

Work within an established design system and ensure your work adheres to existing patterns

Use a balance of diplomacy and drive to advocate for the customer experience, especially when deadlines are looming

Keep an eye on the big picture—you can stay focused on the impact of a feature on our overall product or a step within our process and have the desire to make things better

Demonstrate a high degree of curiosity, creative energy, and customer empathy

Learn about new techniques, practices, and tools—and be excited to use them!

Participate in passionate and respectful debates in a collaborative and inclusive environment

To be successful in this role, you must:

Share a strong portfolio of design work that clearly articulates your role in each project and shows your ability to apply critical thought to your work

Have 3-5 years of experience in a product design role

Demonstrate experience with low-fi to hi-fi design processes

Possess a working knowledge of qualitative and quantitative user research techniques and have the ability to leverage data to both make and measure decisions

Design within constraints, including a variety of screen sizes

Show a willingness and ability to learn and grow — you believe continuous learning is important in an ever-changing industry

Display genuine curiosity and a willingness to challenge yourself (and others) to do great work

Work collaboratively with various stakeholders including Product, Support, Marketing, and Engineering teams

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills that enable you to host design critiques and pitch your work to the stakeholders

Have a sense of humour (something had to be last on the list, but it’s as important as the other criteria!)

You might be the person we’re looking for if you:

Are eager to learn and grow—you’ve likely had some post-secondary education or have equivalent professional experience in a similar role, and you continue to seek opportunities to level up your skills

Have worked with an existing design system to adhere to desired look and feel

Are familiar with designing for mobile apps

Demonstrate a fundamental understanding of HTML, CSS, and Javascript and can work with Engineers effectively

Bonus points if you:

Have a way with words—you have interest in writing copy that is designed to improve customer experiences

Like to delve into information architecture, content hierarchy, and labelling





This is an incredible role for the right candidate. We can’t wait to meet you!

Click here to see the full job posting and learn about our perks and benefits