Job Details

Are you a passionate creative who draws people in with your designs? Are you able to tell a story and capture intrigue with the layouts you create? For you, it’s all about creating beautiful, purposeful designs that take into account conversion goals and drive business objectives. You know how to work collaboratively and are looking for a big challenge that holds big opportunities—and you’ll find that at Thinkific!

As the Senior Graphic Designer at Thinkific, you’ll be responsible for making people fall in love with Thinkific before they become a customer! You’ll help tell the story of our brand through pixel-perfect visuals, drive the development of cutting-edge work and contribute to the look and feel of our main Thinkific.com site. You’ll collaborate on a daily basis with other members of the marketing team and other departments in the company to assist with design needs across the organisation. You’ll act as a visual steward, innovating on the existing brand and continuing to promote visual excellence across the board!

In this role, you will:

Conceptualize and implement elegant, user-centric design solutions from concept to completion (producing sketches, wireframes, storyboards, and layouts when required)

Design landing pages and website designs, product launches, marketing campaigns, social content, paid ads, and more

Create illustrated elements such as icons and diagrams

Dive into customer insights and marketing research to develop visual designs that both stand out in the market and motivate customers to take action

Research, test, and implement conversion-focused layouts and design elements

Work closely with our Creative Director and creative team to continue establishing style guides, design best practices, and design systems to continue to stretch and elevate our visual brand identity

Stay on top of design trends, with the ability to create current impactful, modern, and relevant designs that are applicable to a cross-section of our customer base

Think holistically through design problems, coming back with solutions that are both beautiful and effective. We like designers who think, ask questions, and find better solutions!

Share and review your designs based on peer feedback, user research, testing, and user feedback.

Act as a collaborative member of the marketing team, fostering an open and inclusive environment, full of new, creative ideas for the entire marketing department

Manage your own workflow and timeline to produce high quality work on time and on scope

To be successful in this role, you must:

Have 6+ years of conversion-focused design work (with both print and digital projects to show in your portfolio), including designing responsive websites

Demonstrate experience building award winning designs - you are a visual craftsman, and have awards or portfolio pieces to showcase your visual design capabilities

Be fluent in Adobe software experience(Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop)

Draw people in with your designs, being able to tell a story and capture intrigue with the layouts you create. You’re able to build beautiful designs while taking into account conversion goals and business objectives

Be highly experienced building digital ads and digital landing pages that convert

Be a self starter--you’re able to design and get going without defined solutions

Be a strategic thinker— you’re able to look at a problem and work through design requirements while considering the big picture

Be a creative powerhouse able to drive new campaign concepts, visual ideas, and design executions

Iterate quickly and seek feedback throughout your creative process

Live for the end customers, and your portfolio highlights your ability to adapt your designs to a specific customer base and to specific customer insights

Feel that highly detailed doesn’t even begin to describe you--you’re able to design QA your own work, but also share your input to QA the work of others

Know how to work collaboratively—you are willing to give and receive feedback to level up your skills and the quality of your work, as well as the work of your teammates

You’re a skilled communicator and are able to articulate your approach and vision to stakeholders and non-creatives

You might be the person we’re looking for if you:

Have experience working in a fast paced startup environment (bonus for SAAS or tech experience!)

Have a solid understanding of good UX/UI/ Visual Design principles

Have experience designing for mobile (familiarity with Google Material Design and responsive design)

Have a very strong understanding of mobile and responsive web design

Have experience building net new designs for different brand audiences. Your portfolio showcases different design styles and your ability to adapt your execution to a unique customer base

Have experience building net new design systems and have either built the brand visuals for a company from scratch, or have been a key player in expanding the visual elements and features of an established brand

Know how to run A/B experiments and are always striving to improve the effectiveness and usability of your designs

Are a thoughtful and considerate communicator who thrives on sharing ideas

Understand that great experiences come from collaborative decision-making with front-end developers, engineers, researchers, customer success, and other disciplines (we love design sprints!)

Understand the importance of conversion rate optimization and have a passion for designing for conversion

Have successfully created design systems and templates to improve designs and create efficiencies for your team. You know how important it is to build easy-to-use systems so non-designers on the team can implement your work

Bonus points if you:

Have experience with Sketch

Have animation experience

Have experience with HTML5, SASS and JS

Come from or have previously worked for a design agency

This is an incredible role for the right candidate. We can’t wait to meet you!

Click here to see the full job posting and learn about our perks and benefits