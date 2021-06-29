Web Designer- Remote (USA)

Job Details

Role

We’re looking for a designer to join our cross-disciplinary team of designers, marketers, developers, and content producers to create engaging designs that help us build a category-leading brand at Ionic.

You will work directly with many people and departments on the team, under the supervision of Ben Sperry, Ionic’s Chief Design Officer. You’ll collaborate on a wide range of projects, including brand campaigns, advertising campaigns, customer events, and product launches. You will also help to produce high quality UIs, illustrations, graphics, and web experiences.

Your goal will be to create impactful visual designs and experiences that capture and promote Ionic’s company vision of making app development easy, accessible, and more enjoyable for everyone.

This role is highly creative and requires a sharp eye—someone who always sweats the details and doesn’t settle for less than pixel-perfect. Our ideal candidate is a strong visual designer with a passion for creating digital experiences and engaging user interfaces. Most of all, you just get a kick out of making great work—you’re brimming with novel ideas for how the world engages with your creations. This role requires a strong web designer who is willing to take on a wide variety of projects within the existing brands at Ionic. If this resonates with you and you’re interested in learning more, we’d like to chat.

Outcomes

In your role as a Web Designer you’ll be measured on your ability to:

• Design various Ionic online brand initiatives, web pages, marketing campaigns, product launches, and community events across a wide range of digital mediums. You’ll ensure project plans are tight and work is shipped efficiently and on-time.

• Contribute to overall brand strategy and decision-making about visual direction.

• Create high-quality work that delights our customers, meets company objectives, and reinforces our brand (logos, banners, landing pages).

Responsibilities

Your areas of ownership will include:

• Managing small to medium-scale projects independently.

• Collaborate with team members to launch projects successfully.

• Designing and engaging net-new web pages and experiences.

• Creating and maintaining website layout/user interfaces, occasionally by getting your hands dirty with HTML/CSS.

• Take on special design tasks (creating banner ads, slide decks, etc.).

• Give and receive feedback to peers through design critiques.

• Further clarifying and expanding on Ionic brand initiatives.

• Mirror (and creatively push) existing visual brand identities at Ionic.





Requirements

To qualify for this role, you’ll benefit from having:

• 3+ years professional graphic design experience, in-house and/or agency.

• Passion for creating repeatable processes, leveraging design systems, and evolving brand systems.

• You have a “little things are the big things” attitude. No job is too big or too small.

• Excellent design craft with an eye for detail and consistency.

• An outstanding portfolio of sample work that demonstrates your thought process and showcases your design skills

• Proficiency with design tools like Figma, or Adobe CC / Sketch.

• Comfortability with front-end web technologies / development is a big plus.

• Strong organizational and team communication skills.

• Strategic thinking skills — able to understand how initiatives support business objectives.

• Desire to collaborate with other departments (marketing, product, etc.), and always looking to improve and grow.





Role Location

Fully remote, Ionic is currently a 100% remote workforce and was largely distributed prior to the pandemic (more than half the team did not work from the office). Our headquarters is located in Madison, WI.

Reporting to: Chief Design Officer

Additional Notes: Applicants must be eligible to work in the US.





Who we are

Our software empowers developers and teams to build amazing mobile, web, and desktop applications.

In 2013 we launched Ionic Framework, an open source software project that made it possible for web developers to build fast, beautiful mobile apps for any platform, using the web tools and languages that they already know and love.

Since then, our platform has evolved far beyond our initial open source toolset. Ionic now offers a complete app development platform to help professional developers and teams build, secure, and deliver apps faster and more easily than ever before. Ionic’s open source and premium tools now power more than 15% of all apps in the app stores -- representing early-stage startups all the way up to major brands like GE, Target, and Amtrak. At the same time, our vibrant open source community now encompasses more than 5 million developers in 200 countries.

We provide full-time employees with full benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage with available coverage for spouses or domestic partners and children, stock options, 401(k), generous holiday and sick paid time off.