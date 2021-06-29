Job Details

We are looking for a full-time (or part-time) Product Design Manager / Lead with experience in building amazing digital products, a strong understanding of the design stages (wireframing, visual design, and such), and the ability to manage a team of designers. 🚀 The position is fully remote.





ABOUT ORIZON

Orizon design is a leading agency designing websites, apps, and brands for startups and Fortune 500 companies. We are based in Montréal and we love to design products for various industries (Health & wellness, science, Fintech, fitness, fashion, social networks), so you will have the opportunity to learn from various projects and have a positive impact on the world. We provide autonomy, a fully remote environment, flexible hours and our mission is to put a smile on people's faces 😃. We are scaling fast and this is the opportunity to join a small but growing team working with the best (recent large client: Adobe, RedBull, Western Digital, Founder of Tinder).





YOUR TASKS

- Giving feedback every day on various designs that our designers (Junior & Senior) will produce to ensure we build the best experiences.

- Making sure that the client's requirements are getting tackled.

- Presenting the designs to our clients (Fluent English is required).

- Managing and scaling our design team and Operations.

- Possible evolution toward director of Design or Operations.





YOUR PROFILE:

- Strong communication skills

- Positive and Optimistic

- Fluent in English

- UX or UI background or knowledge

- Aware of the latest design trends and interactions. Knowing went to strike the balance between not reinventing the wheel and coming up with something new.





We are open to considering working part-time as a trial before jumping full-time.