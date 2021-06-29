UX/UI Design Manager

Job Details

Who is Postclick?

As the global leader in digital advertising conversion, we are on a mission to automate advertising conversion by dynamically delivering relevant post-click experiences at a scale previously thought impossible. We offer two impactful products to improve your advertising conversion - Instapage for SMB’s and the new Postclick Advertising Cloud platform for Enterprises.

Our diverse team is made up of innovators who seek high and push hard! We are a people-first tech start-up based in the SOMA area of San Francisco with offices in Austin, Texas, Timişoara, Romania, Warsaw, Poland, Bialystok, Poland, and some fully remote employees!

As a Postclicker, we treat everyone with respect. We love our jobs, even on Mondays. We strive to have buckets of fun!

Advertisers who focus only on getting more clicks are leaving their customers at the finish line. They need to finish strong with relevant landing page experiences that drive conversions. But most companies are not equipped to build these experiences at scale, so their conversion rate suffers. Postclick is changing that. Postclick helps digital marketers maximize their advertising conversions and return on ad spend by delivering hyper-relevant post-click experiences at a scale previously thought impossible.

Delivered as a tech-enabled service, Postclick combines unparalleled conversion expertise, which comes from creating over 2 million post-click experiences for 10,000 brands, with the world's first Post-Click Automation platform, which is powered by machine learning, data science, and automation! Click on this link to learn more about what we believe!

A bit about you...

You love your work, and you want to be a part of an extraordinary Team! You believe in having a diverse and inclusive culture that promotes equality for all. You have an extensive background of integrated UX and UI experience. You’re an experienced leader or someone growing into a leadership role to join a growth-stage organization and help pioneer the next generation of personalization technology. You’re a collaborator, communicator, and mentor who is eager to work with other disciplines while growing the skills of more junior designers. You possess senior-level design skills and the ability to combine the expertise of conversion-focused web design work with up-to-date UX/UI best practices.

A day in the life…

Work side-by-side with the Creative Director as you help build and manage a team of UX and UI designers and collaborate with copywriters, visual designers, conversion optimization strategists, client partners, and more.

Oversee and mentor a group of UI and UX designers, supporting their work, guiding their careers, and helping them deliver the best possible outputs.

Implement UX and UI best practices across the organization.

Be an evangelist across the business for peak UX design and the role it plays in creating high-converting experiences.

Use a visitor-driven approach to select the most appropriate design strategy for sequences of sections to create experiences that lead to conversions.

Research and compile strategies based on industry best practices and campaign types.

Responsible for implementing and evolving our UX design best practices for clients and disseminating those practices with the team.

Manage and evolve a library of sections, client assets, and page experiences.

Become a thought leader in personalized, conversion-centric experiences.

Work with a wide range of stakeholders to produce design solutions.

Requirements

We would love to hear from you if this sounds like you…

8+ years experience with a track record of designing exceptional experiences for complex, data-driven web and mobile pages, solving end-to-end UX problems, creating SaaS web applications, and playing a lead role in design projects.

Exceptional and extensive portfolio of UX, IxD and UI work – please include Behance or Dribbble link.

Experience supervising and/or mentoring more junior UX designers.

Experience with design systems.

History of successfully collaborating with copywriters, strategists, client partners, and others in different fields.

Extensive knowledge of and experience with Figma.

Understanding consumer behaviors, cognitive biases, and conversion-oriented design frameworks.

Landing page optimization experience.

Expert communications and relationship management experience.

Strong attention to detail and the ability to deliver high-quality work under tight timelines.

Ability to work and manage multiple ongoing projects.

A desire to take on challenges and leadership roles outside the traditional scope of the role – thinking creatively about solving business problems.

Next Steps!

If this sounds like you, then we can’t wait to meet you! Please send us your resume or detailed Linkedin profile and tell us a little about yourself with a cover letter that showcases some of the wondrous things you can do and why you want to work with us!

There's one more significant thing. We are an equal opportunity employer that searches for outstanding people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, abilities, and perspectives. We take care of each other to build an inclusive work environment where we love to come to work every day, even Mondays! We'd be happy to provide reasonable accommodations to help you apply - Postclick Careers - Join Our Team.

Some of our amazing benefits include...

PTO = 15 Paid Vacation Days per Year, Paid holidays determined by Country location, Paid Sick Leave, and 12 Paid “Mental Health Days”

Mental Health & Wellness Program

Generous monthly WFH Stipend plus an office set up allowance

Flexible work hours.

Full health benefits (medical, dental, vision)

401(K)

Top-of-the-line technology.

Professional growth/continuing education (conferences, workshops, certifications, etc.)

Hybrid office/WFH environment made up of some remote workers who will stay 100% remote post COVID and non-remote employees who will go back to the office two-three days a week once it’s safe.

Globally Unified company.

Ranked #16 tech company in SF for customer satisfaction and employee happiness

Additional benefits are coming in 2021!

Under the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider employment-qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.