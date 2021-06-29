Senior Frontend Developer

Job Details

Optimize is one of the world’s leading agencies for insurance and financial advertising. We specialize in building out consumer facing websites that provide information on insurance plans, mortgages, and a variety of other products.

Our Austin based dev team is growing, and we'd like to bring someone on our team who is passionate about HTML/ CSS design and front end development. Specifically, front-end developers with experience building extremely well functioning interfaces.

The better our consumer facing sites perform, the more our business grows. So, if you are a talented Javascript developer, who is comfortable working in a very fast-paced but fun environment, then you may be qualified for this position.

What You Do

Develop functionality for our consumer facing websites that are geared towards helping consumers find information about insurance and financial services.

It will be your job to take a design from our design team, and code the design in the most efficient way possible. And then you will constantly work on ways to improve the functionality and efficiency of this code, and of previously written code for our other already existing sites.

You will also work with our outsourced developers in the production of our proprietary software systems that we use to serve our clients.

Required Qualifications

6+ years of software development experience

Extensive experience writing javascript code

Knowledge of front end javascript frameworks (especially React)

Excellent communication skills and a friendly attitude

Experience working with virtual teams

Qualifications that are a plus, but not required

Experience working on teams that have utilized Angular JS

College degree in Computer Science or related field

Familiarity with Slack

Compensation & Perks

This position will compensate based on experience, anywhere between $80,000 to $120,000 per year.

Health & Dental insurance can be provided upon request.

Flexible work hours to avoid rush hour.

Employment Location

Our office is a newly renovated open work space at the Littlefield Building on 6th & Congress Ave.

The space offers a lot of natural light from any desk

We provide standing desks, modern ergonomic chairs, and conference rooms.

You will also have access to a full kitchen with water, sodas, coffee, tea, and snacks.

You will have the option to choose between a parking space or Uber credit to help with your commute.



