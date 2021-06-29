UI/UX senior designer

Job Details

Job type: Full-time and permanent role

Experience level: Senior

Industry: Finance, software development/engineering, SaaS





Company size: 10-15

Company type: Private

Location: Remote or Cayman Island (visa sponsorship)

IO FinNet

IO FinNet is a start-up on steroids seeking to build a hybrid platform, combining properties of Banking as-a-Service, Banking as-a-Platform and Banking-as-an-Infrastructure to bridge emerging digital assets with the traditional world of finance.

Our ambition is to allow banks, financial service providers and fintechs to bypass the traditional supply chains and labour pools of the financial industry and make their innovations accessible to anyone. As such, our core value is to enable our clients to enhance their value proposition and business in a secure, fast, frictionless and borderless fashion so as to accelerate the pace of financial inclusion and innovation.

Role

We are looking for a dynamic UX/UI designer who will be responsible for conceiving, together with the Chief Product Officer and the Product Owners, the user experience and ensuring that websites, software programs and products are all optimized for improved usability, usefulness, and exceptional visual design.

We are looking for a rare individual who is energized by exploring the countless paths a user could take and then through thoughtful insight, narrowing down the options to only the few that will truly elevate the user experience. As a Senior UX/UI Designer, not only are you strategic and capable of leading the design-thinking process to create designs that solve the actual problem at hand, you are also capable of taking a hands-on approach to build effective user-centered approaches and artifacts such as personas, user flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes for user testing, leading the freelance UI designers and ensuring stakeholder alignment.

The successful candidate will evidence a passion for delivering adaptive and creative solutions to UX/UI design problems, experience with design software, gathering user requirements and needs, as well as conceptualizing, building, and sustaining a company’s design system to ensure the integrity of each concept from fruition to completion.

Io FinNet offers a salary commensurate with experience and qualifications as well as a fun, and entrepreneurial work environment.

Duties and responsibilities

Responsible for developing and improve the company’s design system across its product suite and websites.

Responsible for the end-to-end UX/UI design of our solutions - from research, prototyping, to pixel-perfect developer handoff.

Work hand-in-hand with the Data, Product, Biz dev and Engineering teams to understand our customers with user research, interviews, surveys and usability studies

Translate findings into wireframes and prototypes and iterate with users to improve customer experiences.

Work with team members to turn the collective “vision” into a product that will satisfy all stakeholders.

Conduct, observe and analyse usability testing sessions.

Develop consistent, intuitive architectures.

Support the Q&A team to ensure features are implemented as intended.

Manage design libraries and design systems with adherence to product branding requirements.

Oversee the development and delivery of effective user interfaces.

Manage a network of freelance UI designers.

Define user-centered problem statements that guide decision-making.

Compile research and create user flows to get buy-in, and support training.

Skills and requirements

Ability to innovate and develop out-of-the-box solutions to complex user interaction problems.

Demonstrated leadership skills and desire to lead multiple initiatives and manage complexity with excellence.

Strengths should include discipline, time and project management, ability to set priorities, and accountability from concept to final design delivery.

Desire to successfully lead complex projects from conceptual start to final design delivery with passion and ownership.

Ability to lead and direct design thinking for a wide range of products.

Expert knowledge of UI design principles and techniques.

Expert knowledge of responsive design and mobile UI.

Strong working knowledge of HTML5/XHTML, CSS3 and JavaScript.

Extremely comfortable with data.

Ability to perform in a fast-paced, high-stress design process under minimal supervision.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, and ability to present work to executives and large groups.

Qualifications and experience

5+ years of creative experience in agency, studio or in-house

5+ years designing for digital-first products

A strong portfolio of design, showing an excellent sense of typography, layout, web and digital design principles

Proficiency with industry-standard design tools and software (Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects, Light Room, XD, as well as Figma, Sketch, Invision, etc.)

Experience with leading creative projects from conception to execution

Proven experience in managing freelance or in-house UI designers.

Ability to make persuasive arguments to influence design decisions with internal and external partners

A self-starter attitude with an excitement to work in a fast-paced, low-ego, entrepreneurial environment

To apply send your CV to hr@iofinnet.com




