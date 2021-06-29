Job Details

Crossrope is looking for a talented UI Designer to join our team.

In this role, you will be responsible for designing key features for our Android and iOS app and finding ways to optimize every touch point of the user experience. At Crossrope, we're on a mission to inspire millions of people to get fit in a fun and different way and we're going to do that by delivering a world-class mobile app experience for our global customer base. You will play a key role in making that happen. You’ll be tasked with building out our mobile design system while also partnering with our marketing team to contribute inputs and designs to marketing collateral.

To be successful in this role, you should have experience with design software and wireframe tools, and a strong passion for creating beautiful and engaging designs with a seamless user experience. You will be the first product designer on our team which means you will have the opportunity to take immediate ownership of all app design work. If this excites you, we'd love to meet you!

Essential Responsibilities:

Deliver high quality designs, including a design system, for our native mobile app

Develop effective user flows, visual designs, and mockups

Develop high quality graphics for email campaigns, website mockups, ad creatives, and other marketing touch points

Consistently iterate designs and features based on feedback

Contribute to app product strategy and roadmap

Other duties as assigned

Essential Qualifications:

3+ years of professional product design experience, mobile is a plus

2+ years of graphic design experience, with an impressive portfolio

Degree or certification in Design, or related field

Experience creating usable and well-designed apps, specifically native mobile apps

Strong understanding of user interface design principles

Proficiency in Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite or other design and prototyping tools

Passion for solving design problems creatively and effectively

Ability to move quickly and adapt to changing needs

Strong attention to detail

Note: We are headquartered in Raleigh, NC however we are open to remote work for this position.

About Crossrope

Crossrope is a fast-growing fitness brand that delivers an engaging jump rope workout experience to customers around the globe. Our fitness app has been rated with thousands of five-star reviews by people worldwide and we’ve been featured in top fitness and mainstream publications including Shape, Men’s Journal, Self, Rolling Stone, Business Insider, and The Wall Street Journal. Our team has also received recognition from Great Place to Work and Inc. Best Workplaces for our commitment to a positive, engaging workplace culture.

Benefits of joining our team:

Free ropes: get your own sets of our top-of-the-line Crossropes

Big impact: make a direct and immediate positive impact for our customers

Health and wellness: option to enroll in our group health plan that includes medical, dental and vision coverage

Time off: enjoy paid time off and holidays to recharge

Work life integration: create harmony among your work life and personal life

Team events: build relationships and connect over fun events and an annual retreat

Learning and development: maximize your growth within our learning culture

Crossrope provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.