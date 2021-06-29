Lead Designer
What we're looking for
We’re a small startup with a big vision to help change social media and the way we connect in the digital world. We’re looking for someone who isn't afraid to suggest new ideas. Someone who goes the extra mile. Someone with a whole lotta hustle. Someone who is hungry to make an impact and knows they have the skills to do it.
Sound like you?
Join our team and we’ll shake up the world of social media together. Keep reading.
Responsibilities
- Understand where the product is today, where it is going tomorrow, and where it should go in the future.
- Lead design strategy and implementation while reporting directly to our CEO
- Build and grow the design side of the company with the founding team
- Ensure brand cohesion across all parts of the business and product
- Create a wide range of graphics, layouts, and copy for use across web and social platforms, as well as the product itself
- Liaise with outside design teams on concept direction and implementation
- Go as fast as possible right up until the point where work starts to degrade, then go one degree slower
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or a related field
- 4+ years experience in Graphic Design
- Web Page Design
- Experience with creation of social media assets is a major plus
- Proficiency with design tools, including Figma, InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator
- Highly communicative collaborator
- Problem solver and solution seeker
- Independent and confident yet always willing to listen and learn
Benefits
- Health insurance with 75% premium covered for employees and 50% for dependents
- Unlimited PTO and Sick Leave
- All team members get a WHOOP membership paid for by the company. Your health and wellness is important to us, and we want you to have the best tech available
- Annual company retreat
- Bring your dog to work 🐶
About Us
Here at SageSpot, we are changing the way we interact in the digital world. SageSpot is a subscription-based social media platform that empowers users to explore & discuss what they love through individual communities built by their favorite creators
How to Apply
Does this position sound like a good fit? Email us at jobs@sagespot.com.
- Include whatever you think makes you unique and right for the job