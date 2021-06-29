Lead Designer

Job Details

What we're looking for

We’re a small startup with a big vision to help change social media and the way we connect in the digital world. We’re looking for someone who isn't afraid to suggest new ideas. Someone who goes the extra mile. Someone with a whole lotta hustle. Someone who is hungry to make an impact and knows they have the skills to do it.

Sound like you?

Join our team and we’ll shake up the world of social media together. Keep reading.

Responsibilities

Understand where the product is today, where it is going tomorrow, and where it should go in the future.

Lead design strategy and implementation while reporting directly to our CEO

Build and grow the design side of the company with the founding team

Ensure brand cohesion across all parts of the business and product

Create a wide range of graphics, layouts, and copy for use across web and social platforms, as well as the product itself

Liaise with outside design teams on concept direction and implementation

Go as fast as possible right up until the point where work starts to degrade, then go one degree slower

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design or a related field

4+ years experience in Graphic Design

Web Page Design

Experience with creation of social media assets is a major plus

Proficiency with design tools, including Figma, InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Highly communicative collaborator

Problem solver and solution seeker

Independent and confident yet always willing to listen and learn

Benefits

Health insurance with 75% premium covered for employees and 50% for dependents

Unlimited PTO and Sick Leave

All team members get a WHOOP membership paid for by the company. Your health and wellness is important to us, and we want you to have the best tech available

Annual company retreat

Bring your dog to work 🐶

About Us

Here at SageSpot, we are changing the way we interact in the digital world. SageSpot is a subscription-based social media platform that empowers users to explore & discuss what they love through individual communities built by their favorite creators

How to Apply

Does this position sound like a good fit? Email us at jobs@sagespot.com.