Job Details

Memora Health is building an operating system for care delivery that implements intelligent workflows to streamline care delivery and revolutionizes the patient experience outside the care setting. We offer an end-to-end platform that unifies fragmented health care data to enable providers, payors, and life science companies to automate care delivery operations - from patient communication to documentation to reimbursement. We uniquely use artificial intelligence to digitize existing care delivery workflows, giving clinicians infrastructure that learns from every encounter they have. Memora supports a full suite of virtual care systems from automated patient intake and scheduling to remote monitoring and care pathways to billing and documentation. Memora is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, SV Angel, Kevin Durant, Martin Ventures, and several healthcare strategic groups.

Memora has established a significant presence within health systems and is beginning to rapidly scale operations in this market as well as expanding focus to the broader healthcare ecosystem. To do so, we are growing our team and are excited to bring on a Lead Product Designer. This role is an opportunity to start on the ground floor of one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies and to help shape its user experience and success. In the process, you will have the opportunity to impact how the nation’s largest health systems and plans deliver care.

In this role, you will have a critical responsibility of designing a product that is intuitive and easy to use for our customers. You have the opportunity to lay the foundation for exceptional design as the first Product Design hire. You should not only be driven by the problem we are solving but also by the innovative approach and technology that we are applying to healthcare. We’re looking for someone with exceptional curiosity and enthusiasm for solving hard problems.





Primary Responsibilities:

Champion of human-centered design, user experience testing, experience strategy, and design team management

Establish and iterate on a set of design and discover processes for Memora Product teams, including frameworks for customer interviews, end-user feedback, and patient population research

Implement a Design System for care-team, patient-facing and internal interfaces, in close collaboration with Product Managers and Developers

Mentor and coordinate with more junior members of the design team as we grow

Speak with customers to understand their workflows and pain points, and translate into product design decisions

Create UX design deliverables around usability, accessibility, and information architecture such as personas, users journeys, and empathy maps.

Create clickable prototypes and conduct scripted user tests based on usability or business validation.

Create high fidelity designs for features for testing with end-users and for development by our engineering team

Work closely with the customer experience team to solicit feedback from existing customers

Work closely with Product Managers and Developers throughout discovery and development processes, supporting a range of efforts touching care teams, patients and internal teams

Qualifications (Required):

5+ years experience in product design

Prior experience with enterprise B2B products

Strong sense design fundamentals, including data visualization

Ability to understand and convey complex UI interactions in design work.

Working knowledge of Figma or Sketch/InVision for design and prototyping

Experience with leading a team of designers as a mentor and people manager.

Proven design of commercial digital products with measurable results

Qualifications (Bonus):

Experience in healthcare

Prior work at a startup





What You Get: