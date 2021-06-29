Job Details

Owet is B2B SaaS software. We make cohort training interactive and fun with the power of serious gaming. We are the largest training agency in the Netherlands for the dutch government. We want to go international in the coming months. Our ambition is to develop the best cohort training builder to engage and interact between participants of a course.

We are searching for a visual UI designer with experience designing software and strong design skills.

Job Description

In your role as a visual designer, your day-to-day tasks will consist of creating visually engaging, innovative and functional mobile and Web products. Your ability to bring your vision and concepts to life will not only be welcomed but celebrated.

One of the key aspects of your role is a thorough understanding of the right balance between business, design and our customers and serving our brand’s purpose, business missions and customer needs.

Responsibilities

As our visual designer, your responsibilities will include areas of design such as typography, iconography, color, space and texture. You will use your knowledge, expertise and skills in all these fields to help our users successfully navigate and become comfortable with our products.

More responsibilities in detail:

Present the user-interface visually so that information is easy to read, easy to understand and easy to find.

Prepare work by gathering information and materials.

Generate clear ideas, concepts and designs of creative assets from beginning to end.

Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent, integrated brand perception and user-experience.

Collaborate with a cross-functional team that includes engineers, product managers in order to create simple, easy-to-use software.

Translate client business requirements, user needs, technical requirements into designs that are visually enticing, easy to use, and emotionally engaging.

Staying in the loop and on top of the latest standards, changes, trends in visual design field.

Interpreting storyboards to tell visual stories that support learning.

Requirements