Job Details

Owet is B2B SaaS software. We make cohort training interactive and fun with the power of serious gaming. We are the largest training agency in the Netherlands for the dutch government. We want to go international in the coming months. Our ambition is to develop the best cohort training builder to engage and interact between participants of a course.

We are searching for a Seniour UX/UI designer with experience in the B2B / SaaS space.

About you:

You use your design skills to find solutions that transform knowledge of the customer into compelling product features and services. Your sensitivity to customer experience ensures we produce a premium product that delivers results for the business and delight to our customers.

Think holistically and systematically

You have an eye for detail and actively think about how different parts of the system influence each other as a whole.

Deepen customer knowledge

You hold a fundamental belief that understanding customer needs creates the opportunity for product innovation. You actively pursue ways to expand, evangelize, and share your customer knowledge, ensuring the work you produce meets customer needs.

Embrace a growth mindset

A discerning eye helps you hone your craft, and your constructive feedback helps others grow in a safe environment. You embrace failure as learning and fuel for creative problem-solving. Your hunger for expanding your design skills ensures that you are contributing to your personal growth.

A day in the life of a UX-er at Owet

Work iteratively to design, refine, and validate solutions. Using your design skills, you create wireframes, storyboards, walkthroughs and prototypes that communicate your design ideas.

Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off to developers.

Develop sitemaps, detailed user flows, personas, and/or annotated low-fi & hi-fi wireframes.

Work autonomously, and in close collaboration with the team.

You ensure that you have accounted for variations across a wide variety of devices and platforms, handled errors conditions and edge cases, and defined usable, elegant micro-interactions.

Qualifications: