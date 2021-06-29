Job Details

About Trainline

Trainline is an innovative, tech business with a mission to bring together the world’s rail, coach, and other travel services into one simple experience. We aim to make travel easier and more accessible, and we’re hugely proud to rank among the highest-rated travel and ticketing apps globally. Today, we offer our customers travel to thousands of destinations in and across 45 countries in Europe and beyond and accounting for over 90 million visits to our apps and websites each month.

﻿Empowering people to make greener travel choices is central to our focus in 2021 and beyond. And it’s the unique blend of innovation, creativity, technology, and customer-first experiences we’ve developed that are the core principles to our world-class Design team. Led by Will Barker, our new Design Director (previously leading UX teams at IDEO & Samsung), the team are laser-focused on building the world’s #1 rail platform benefiting our communities and our world by reducing congestion and our collective carbon footprint - we believe our work has a genuine impact and will change travel for the better.

Purpose of the Role

We are looking for a Product Designer to join our growing UX team in our London office. As part of that team, you will be focused on creating and defining compelling new experiences across our B2C & B2B products. You’ll balance a user-centric perspective with the ability to make design decisions and move the product forward in a fast-paced development environment. You’ll need to spend time getting to know our customer segments – so you can build empathy and determine how you’ll not only meet their needs but craft a tailored and industry-leading experience.

Responsibilities

You’ll work closely with Design and Product teams to ensure Trainline’s growth is centered around a product vision and guided by a strong customer experience.

Your responsibilities will include:

Working alongside multiple Product and Engineering teams to ensure the design is embedded every step of the way. You’ll apply design principles to a wide set of customer needs and business requirements to deliver projects within an agile environment.

to ensure the design is embedded every step of the way. You’ll apply design principles to a wide set of customer needs and business requirements to deliver projects within an agile environment. Influencing the design process end-to-end. You’ll research, create and deliver high-quality design outcomes from concepts to detailed UI design.

You’ll research, create and deliver high-quality design outcomes from concepts to detailed UI design. Having a well-versed understanding of the B2C and B2B drivers behind the product goals.

behind the product goals. Collaborating with design team members and other stakeholders to identify new opportunities and design that create value for customers.

Applying design principles and use our design systems in the delivery process for mobile products built for iOS and Android platforms.

in the delivery process for mobile products built for iOS and Android platforms. Powerful communication skills with the ability to narrate your thinking to interact with your colleagues at different levels of the business.

Contributing to strategic decisions around the future product direction for a variety of Trainline’s products.

Knowledge and experience

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in roles such as UX Designer / Product Designer.

Knowledge of platform-specific patterns such as iOS Human interface guidelines, Android Material guidelines.

such as iOS Human interface guidelines, Android Material guidelines. You have experience in creating and shipping end-to-end experience features/products in an agile environment.

You can tackle complex criteria and problems, from beginning to end and transform them into elegant solutions through prototyping and testing.

from beginning to end and transform them into elegant solutions through prototyping and testing. Demonstrate how you’ve informed decisions and design direction through principles data and research.

Comfortable using Figma and/or Sketch for designs and prototyping.

We’d especially like to hear from you if: