The Commerce Co is building the eCommerce infrastructure powering the worlds leading eCommerce brands.

Our vision at TCC is to empower SME commerce entrepreneurs to build amazing businesses and measurably increase the GDP of the internet.

We are doing this by providing category-leading software that empowers eCommerce businesses start, grow and scale their businesses.

We're helping eCommerce businesses grow faster, run smarter and build long-term customer value.

TCC is run by a team of seasoned operators who have 20+ years building and scaling SaaS, eCommerce, and Shopify products and backed by Singapores leading Venture Capitalists.





We're looking for an exceptional Product Designer looking to design and ship products that empower commerce entrepreneurs, we’d love to talk!

You will join our team owning our messaging product from start to finish -- helping commerce entrepreneurs build meaningful relationships with their customers their personalised messaging.





Requirements

3+ years of experience in interaction design or product design preferably on both responsive web and native mobile apps

Experience using design tools such as Figma, Adobe Creative Suite etc.,

A basic understanding of HTML, CSS & JS is preferred.



