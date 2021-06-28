Job Details

Join our mission

Intuit is a mission-driven, global financial platform company that gives everyone the opportunity to prosper. With products like TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, we’re using technology to build solutions to challenging financial problems for millions of people around the world. QuickBooks Commerce is at the heart of this mission: A platform that aims to make it easier than ever before for small businesses to succeed online.





Overview

If you’re an exceptional Senior Product Designer looking to design and ship products that make a real difference then get in touch now! You could be a perfect fit for the QuickBooks Commerce team.

We’re looking for someone to join our group of interaction, content and visual designers. Our people culture is always front and center, and we aim to provide the perfect mix of support and inspiration to help our designers do the best work of their careers. Based in Singapore, the team functions very much like a start-up, and are an agile, fast moving group of creative problem solvers with a passion for innovation.

Small businesses struggle to manage multi-channel sales. QuickBooks Commerce delivers solutions, from comprehensive inventory and order management to in-depth reporting and insights. By bringing inventory, orders, shipping, reporting, and accounting tools into a single application, QuickBooks Commerce enables customers to sell in more places and reach more customers, without the headache of having to administer each channel separately.

QuickBooks Commerce is also deeply integrated with QuickBooks Online, ensuring that commerce accounting headaches for product-based businesses are a thing of the past.





Responsibilities

Contribute to end-to-end design strategy for multiple platforms

Articulate complex visions through simple, elegant designs

Engage with customers and learn quickly through iterative user testing

Deliver compelling UX visions, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes

Collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders such as content strategists, product managers, engineers, and researchers

Solicit feedback and contribute constructively to design reviews

Advance a strong point of view and the tradeoffs considered, backed up by personal expertise, design rationale, customer data, and industry trends

Work on multiple projects at one time, using strong organizational skills to manage time and expectations appropriately

Qualifications

5+ years of experience in interaction design or digital product design

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction Design, or equivalent work experience

Deep knowledge of design principles and methods

Curiosity and passion for testing new ideas and innovating to drive customer impact

Effective communicator, presenter, and prioritizer

Expertise conveying ideas and concepts through wireframing

Proficient in prototyping

Mastery of design tools such as Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Creative Suite





Preferred Experience

Experience creating, implementing, maintaining or enhancing comprehensive design systems is a plus

Experience translating customer research and data-driven insights into actionable improvements

Previous experience solving problems for eCommerce, inventory and order management, or accounting systems is advantageous





About Intuit

Imagine a career where your creative inspiration can fuel BIG innovation. Year-over-year, Intuit has been recognized as a best employer and is consistently ranked on Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For and Fortune World Most Admired Software Companies lists. Immerse yourself in our award winning culture while creating breakthrough solutions that simplify the lives of consumers and small businesses and their customers worldwide.

Intuit is expanding its social, mobile, and global footprint with a full suite of products and services that are revolutionizing the industry. Utilizing design for delight and lean startup methodologies, our entrepreneurial employees have brought more than 250 innovations to market -- from QuickBooks, Quicken, and TurboTax®, to GoPayment, Mint.com, big data, cloud (SaaS, PaaS) and mobile apps. The breadth and depth of these customer-driven innovations mean limitless opportunities for you to turn your ingenious ideas into reality at Intuit.

Discover what it’s like to be part of a team that rewards taking risks and trying new things. It’s time to love what you do! Check out all of our career opportunities at: http://jobs.intuit.com.