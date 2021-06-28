Job Details

Our fast growing software client is hiring for a Product Designer who will play a pivotal role in defining the experience for their iOS, Android and web products. The Product Designer will own the experience from scratch and helping the company explore new areas for their features to grow! As a Product Designer you will work closely with leadership and will be charged with developing original solutions to large interesting challenges.

To be considered for this role you can have either B2B or B2C experience and have worked within in an agency or in-house, preferably with 3-5+ years of experience. This is a fully remote opportunity, however must be currently living in the US.

Responsibilities:

- Advocate for the user - your work will impact small business owners and their livelihood.

- Work with product managers to define, design and implement projects.

- Partner with engineers to iterate on designs and deliver delightful experiences.

- Collaborate with your fellow product designers to ensure consistency and quality across the product.

- Develop wireframes, user flows and design documentation.

- Prototype user flows, interactions and animations in various forms for testing and articulation of vision both internally within the company, and externally.

- Create beautiful, simple, and intuitive UI interfaces.

- Participate in user tests, synthesize findings, and validate your design decisions.

- Communicate effectively with stakeholders when presenting your work and clearly articulate your design and product thinking, backed up by research, with target metrics in mind.





Requirements:

- 3-5+ years of experience: agency or in-house work over numerous product lifecycles

- Strong portfolio of projects, clearly demonstrating your design process

- Deep knowledge of design tools and techniques from research through to delivery.

- Solid understanding of visual design principles including layout, typography, and space.

- Curiosity and creativity to test new ideas and innovate to improve business results

- Effective communicator, presenter, and eager to give and receive feedback.