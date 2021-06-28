Job Details

What we're looking for

As a Visual Designer at a small studio you'll be crafting websites, design systems, user interfaces, marketing materials, and more! Outside of client work, you will collaborate with our team internally as we bring our own ideas to life and report directly to our Design Director.

Responsibilities

Translating the UX and research into high-fidelity designs, using design systems and brand guidelines.

Bringing your designs to life with prototyping.

Presenting your work internally for feedback and finished concepts to clients.

Helping craft and maintain a creative direction on projects.

Translating brand strategy into visual designs.

Staying up-to-date with industry leading trends, developments, tools, and best practices.

Qualifications

Speak English fluently

Be able to work at least 3 hours of overlap with Pacific Standard Time

Online portfolio that shows your ability to iterate and conceptualize ideas

Proficiency in Illustrator, Photoshop, and Figma

Self motivated and good with time management

Excellent eye for detail

Willingness to work and collaborate closely with the team at a small studio

Nice to Haves

Understanding of HTML/CSS

Motion Design

UX Design & Research

About Us

We are a collection of creatives who use our gifts to bring peace to peoples lives. What do we mean by that? We mean that we have made it our mission to use our talents of design and creativity to work alongside our clients as an extension of their team. By starting small and guiding our clients through our identity-driven design process, we create focused visual identities and user experiences that authentically represent the story behind the brand. Having worked with over 40 brands worldwide (and counting!), ranging from start-ups to fortune 500 companies, our process catalyzes our clients to their highest potential and greatest impact.

Ready to join us?

How to Apply

Does this position sound like a good fit? Email us at jobs@asmallstudio.com, please include links that best showcase who you are and any other relevant information, designs, and/or products you have built.