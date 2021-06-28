Job Details

Who we are

Maestro exists to help others perform beautifully. We believe that every problem can be impacted by design, technology, and people that care. That’s why we’ve packed these four walls with dreamers and doers ready to design meaningful experiences that help our partners, their people, and their brand perform beautifully. Our team works collaboratively to intentionally craft solutions for Branding & Marketing, Learning, Software, and Media.

Who you are

If you told me you live for pixel perfection, I wouldn’t be surprised. You are a passionate and ambitious product designer who is comfortable working in a space where problems and solutions are not well defined. In fact, you embrace rapid prototyping to generate numerous potential solutions to a problem. You can cope with change, shift gears comfortably, and make decisions without having the total picture. Your precise attention to detail allows you to understand complex systems and processes, both in software and in the real world. Sometimes, you feel like the champion of usability, user-centered design and accessibility! Not only do you dive deep into customer pain points, but you advocate and invent on behalf of them without a personal attachment to any particular idea.

What you’ll be doing on the Design Team

Building enterprise level software through a combination of both interaction and visual design, with a primary focus on interaction design

Requirement gathering, ideating and brainstorming to lead the team from abstract ideas to tangible solutions

Strategically maintaining design system components in a way that maintains reusability, while also refining the visual identity

Create deliverables to communicate your design work including sketches, wireframes, low-fi concepts, and dev-ready feature specs or prototypes to communicate potential feature implementations

Work closely with developers to implement your design vision to its fullest extent in product

Participate in and lead user research methodologies to inform product decisions

Leverage the power of storytelling to communicate solutions to business stakeholders and clients

Talents we’re looking for

Experience in HCI, Product Design, Graphic Design, or related

Strong portfolio with work samples showcasing past success in shipping projects and/or product features

Strong written, visual, and verbal communication skills to collaborate with team members and project stakeholders

Ability to continually give and solicit feedback from others across a wide-range of disciplines to achieve a rich perspective

Ability to craft beautiful UI that balances both convention and trends

Ability to thrive and lead in collaborative design, iterative design, and an inclusive UX process

Advocate for accessibility and inclusive design

Ability to work collaboratively, remain open to feedback, and know how and when to defend design decisions

Experience working across organizational boundaries to define, manage, and prioritize work

Bonus if you have 2+ years of related work experience

The perks

Base salary. We take your experience and talent level into great consideration

Compensation package that includes medical, dental, life insurance and an optional 401k

Work/Life Balance: Maestro takes pride in the incredible work ethic of our employees. Instead of a traditional vacation and/or sick leave policy, you have the freedom to take as much leave as you need. Time off is yours to enjoy when you like so long as you follow a few courtesies to ensure we are all playing by the same rules and looking out for each other

Remote First: Maestro recognizes that great talent and great work comes from any geography. Though there may be times and projects that require being in our headquarters, our team is free to work remotely. We ensure you have the tools and resources to do your best work, wherever that might be from

We believe that creating an inclusive workplace helps us create better work

Maestro is committed to making diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging a part of everything we do – from our employee experience to how we engage with our clients, users, and our community. Regardless of gender, gender identity, race, disability, veteran status, religion, sexual orientation, ancestry, national origin, age, or marital status, we firmly believe that our work is at its best when everyone feels free to be their most authentic self.



