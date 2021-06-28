Senior UX/Product Designer

Job Details

Description

We are Nebulab, the full-service eCommerce agency behind some of the world's most disruptive digital brands.

We specialize in building bespoke eCommerce experiences for international clients across a wide array of verticals, and we lead the development of Solidus, the open-source eCommerce platform for industry trailblazers.

We're a growing team of strategists, designers and engineers with a remote-first culture based on continuous learning, transparency and collaboration. We are bold, detail-oriented and we pursue excellence in everything we do.

Through our work, we are raising the bar for what eCommerce looks like.

We are looking for a UX/Product Designer to help us create beautiful eCommerce experiences for our clients.

What You'll Do

At Nebulab you'll work closely with our team of designers and developers on creating engaging eCommerce experiences.

You'll collaborate with clients and remote team members from all over the world using an agile methodology (daily/weekly stand-ups, sprint plannings and retrospectives) and top modern design tools.

You'll present design solutions to key stakeholders and iterate based on feedback. When needed, you'll write kick-offs and other project-related documents to inform clients and collaborators about your analysis and decisions.

Occasionally, you'll work on our company's website and some related marketing initiatives. You'll also help us improve the user experience of Solidus.

Requirements

We're looking for a designer with 3-5 years of experience in designing digital products and design systems, with a strong command of standard design tools - Figma and Adobe.

You should be comfortable exploring data and interpreting results. Be able to understand the business impact of design decisions and iterate based on research and feedback.

Collaboration with our team of engineers is crucial, so you should be familiar with the possibilities and limitations of the most common front-end technologies.

Nice-to-haves include: experience with prototyping tools (Framer, Principle, etc.), skills in illustration, icon design, or animation, experience with tools such as Google Analytics, Maze, Hotjar, and understanding of the Design Sprint process and all its methodologies.

Benefits

Competitive salary . It's never about the money, until it is. We compensate people fairly and transparently, so that salary is never an issue.

. It's never about the money, until it is. We compensate people fairly and transparently, so that salary is never an issue. Remote-first culture . We've been a distributed company since day one. Every process is obsessively designed for effective remote work and collaboration.

. We've been a distributed company since day one. Every process is obsessively designed for effective remote work and collaboration. Mentoring . Everyone is assigned a mentor — a teammate who ensures you're always growing both personally and professionally.

. Everyone is assigned a mentor — a teammate who ensures you're always growing both personally and professionally. Awesome colleagues . You should look forward to being at work. You’ll be surrounded by people who are great at what they do and fun to be around.

. You should look forward to being at work. You’ll be surrounded by people who are great at what they do and fun to be around. Investment time . You can use up to 10% of your regular work hours for whatever you want, so you'll have no excuses for not starting that side project.

. You can use up to 10% of your regular work hours for whatever you want, so you'll have no excuses for not starting that side project. Flexible work hours . As long as you’re doing great work and enjoying it, we don’t really care if it’s a standard 9-to-5 or a more exotic schedule.

. As long as you’re doing great work and enjoying it, we don’t really care if it’s a standard 9-to-5 or a more exotic schedule. Paid conferences . Want to attend that conference? Let us know and we’ll happily pay for the trip, the hotel and the tickets.

. Want to attend that conference? Let us know and we’ll happily pay for the trip, the hotel and the tickets. Team retreats . When pandemics allow it, we meet up once a year to spend some quality time together, reflect on our journey and have some fun.

. When pandemics allow it, we meet up once a year to spend some quality time together, reflect on our journey and have some fun. Learning stipend . If you need to buy books, courses, workshops or anything else that will contribute to your growth, let us know and we might be able to help!

. If you need to buy books, courses, workshops or anything else that will contribute to your growth, let us know and we might be able to help! Paid hardware and software. You get best-of-class hardware and whatever software you need to get the job done.



