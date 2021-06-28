Job Details

Illustrator

An increasing number of forward thinking brands and leading digital agencies around the world are adopting Crystallize. We are looking for a full time illustrator to join our design team,

As an illustrator you will be working on our product design team shaping the future of eCommerce experiences as well as editorial experience for eCommerce managers by evolving our current illustration, infographic and iconography styling.

You will join a remote, international team, at a company growing exponentially - all on a mission to push the boundaries of Internet craftsmanship.

TLDR; sounds good apply now.

Our product design team normally have fun with things like:

Illustrations and iconography for our App

Iconography and supporting illustrations for eCommerce storefronts

Expanding and maintaining our illustration / icon universe

Working with Figma & Illustrator

How you can contribute to our team

You have a relevant educational background. Probably a bachelor or a master`s degree.

You have a background in illustration and perhaps also graphic design

You have the ability to to adapt to and evolve our current illustration style

You have a passion for all things pretty.

You appreciate growing and succeeding as a team.

How we can help you grow

At Crystallize we are a global, remote, diverse team and can offer varied and challenging work as part of an exponentially growing company. You will be able to put your skills to the test and help grow the team and the company.

You will be working with some of the most demanding international brands pushing the boundaries of Internet craftsmanship in their quest for growing their business online.

About Crystallize

Crystallize is a headless eCommerce service for forward thinking brands and creative agencies. Product information management (PIM) and rich content management in one. Sell digital products and physical products in any language. Fast GraphQL API for eCommerce in any channel.

The ecosystem for true Internet craftsmanship.