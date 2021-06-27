Head of Product Design

Job Details

In the time it takes you to read this job ad, around 200 new accounts will have signed up to Linktree.

The role summary:

You will grow and lead the day-to-day running of our product design team that will will expand quickly under your guidance.

You will also design our processes, tooling and methodologies to ensure we are navigating efficient yet innovative design solutions that are shipped on time and iteratively improved to further support and delight our growing base of users.

That's not all, you will also:

Build, scale and manage a globally distributed, happy, talented, diverse and inclusive team of product designers that consistently deliver.

Build and contribute to a thriving culture where product designers feel a strong sense of inclusion and belonging

Mentor and coach your designers

Oversee multiple projects and scale resources accordingly, ensuring deadlines are met and team members are set up for success by setting clear and measurable goals

Set a high bar quality across the product design process and ensure cross-functional teams ship quality product solutions without compromising velocity

Set priorities for work and constantly adjust and review

With others you will also:

Partner closely with teams in growth, engineering, design and customer support to deliver simple, intuitive and high-quality user-centric solutions

Work closely with the head of people and CCO to set and manage compensation for your team according to policies and salary banding

The Linktree story:

The Linktree journey begins in 2016 when co-founders Alex, Anthony and Nick were running a digital agency and using Instagram to make announcements about the artists they managed. Created as a side hustle to solve a simple problem, Linktree has well outgrown its roots, with over 14 million users worldwide, 30,000 + new signups every day, and over 120 million unique views per month. Paired with rapid growth, Linktree has recently garnered much attention in the tech world, earning 4th place on Fast Company's "10 most innovative social media companies of 2020".

In March 2021, Linktree raised $45 million in Series B Funding led by Index Ventures and Coatue on top of our Series A with Insight Partners and AirTree. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our staff.

The Linktree audience is broad, spanning publications, artists, celebrities, fashion and beauty influencers, YouTube stars, sports teams and household brands, right the way through to individuals with a side hustle and micro-influencers. Linktree subscribers include TikTok, Facebook, ClassPass, Patreon, Zapier, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Jamie Oliver, HBO, Red Bull, Adult Swim, Cara Delevingne, Comedy Central, Gordon Ramsay, Billabong…and many more!

Our Head Office is in Melbourne but we have people based across Australia, USA, Brazil and Indonesia and offer a very flexible remote way of working. Some of our team are fully remote, others are hybrid remote and in-office sometimes. This role could be based in the US or anywhere in Australia, we currently have offices in Melbourne, Sydney and planning on opening a LA office when COVID allows us. Our US team is also currently spread across NY, LA, Texas, Pittsburgh and that list continues to grow.