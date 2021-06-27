UI designer for a language learning app

Job Details

We are looking for a talented UI/UX designer to work with us for the next 3 months (with the possibility of extending based on your availability and interests).

About us:

Our mission is to help millions of parents to deaf kids globally learn sign language easier through our application. We had our initial launch in Norway back in 2018 and have become the #1 mobile application for learning sign language in Norway. We are an award-wining Ed-tech start-up with some notable awards including Special Olympics Innovation Challenge winner (2019) and ZERO project award (Innovative Practice 2021 on Inclusive Employment and ICT).

What we are looking for:

We have run multiple design sprints with UX researches to upgrade our product to the next version. We also have the design system and components set up in FIGMA so we are looking for a designer to take it to the next level of great design! Potentially you can lead the next iteration of UX research if you are interested in.

What you’ll be doing:

Design useful, usable and delightful experiences for our app users

Collaborate with Product, Marketing, Content, Technology, and Business stakeholders on product requirements

Work closely with the development team to deliver on-time, on-budget, high-value projects

Deliver quality UX flows and UI design, interactive and data visualization design, usability testing, and visual design

What your background looks like

Strong portfolio of demonstrated work

Related work experience in a language learning app is a plus

3+ years of UI design experience. UX design experience is a strong plus.

Passionate about quality and inclusive user experience, from high-level concept to pixel-level detail

Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills; ability to organize and present information on screen and verbally with a team

Creative problem solver with a positive attitude

Possess a team environment work ethic, demonstrating the ability to collaborate, both taking and providing direction as needed

What we offer:

We are a social start-up that values diversity and inclusion. Designers got to have their say in our product feature decision so we would welcome you to join our team as a UI/UX thought leader.

We are a totally remote team with flexible working hours. (Majority of the team is located in Norway).

We are user-centric and value both UI and UX design.

Competitive offer

If you are interested in this opportunity, please schedule a chat with our COO, Aileen, to discuss further the details or email her at aileen@signlab.co.

Link to book a call: https://calendly.com/aileen-signlab/schedule