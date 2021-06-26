All Jobs
Senior Product Designer

Company Mission

At Metafy, we’re working hard to innovate the ways in which expert performers monetize their talent. We're creating the most sophisticated coaching platform in the world, not just in gaming. Headquartered in Pittsburgh but open to a globally remote workforce, we are a founders-led, privately held company funded by Forerunner Ventures, DCM, Seven Seven Six, and other world-class investors.

We're looking for an exceptional Senior Product Designer to join our design team. We're a design-driven company, and we love designers that are product thinkers and entrepreneurial.

If you're like we are, great design excites you, and you wouldn't dream of joining a company that didn't appreciate sweating the details in the same ways that you do.

Here's a look at some of our recent stuff:

Student Session View

Student Dashboard

Async Coaching

iOS App


What we're looking for:

  • Experienced at talking to users and willing to constantly do so without encouragement
  • Willing to explore product ideas through design and animation before executing on them
  • Willing to throw away ideas if they're not great and positive or optimistic enough to keep hunting for new ones
  • Excited to collaborate with everyone on the team: engineers, customer-facing folks, etc—you believe inspiration can come from anywhere
  • You have the good judgment to push the most impactful ideas forward that will make users happy
  • You have good judgment of when to ship: perfect is the enemy of good
  • You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work


Skills & Experience

  • Are an expert in either UI, UX, or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design
  • Have 5+ years of relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company
  • Familiar with tools like or similar to Figma, AfterEffects, Protopie


Job Type
Full-time
Location
Global
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 26, 2021
Team Members
