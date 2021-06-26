UI/UX Product Designer

Job Details

**Hi! We're PocketSuite!**

PocketSuite is a YC-backed mobile platform for service businesses, ranging from fitness trainers, photographers, and home cleaners to dog trainers, hairstylists, therapists, and life coaches. Businesses use PocketSuite to get booked, paid, and message their clients. We make the work of running your own business simple for solo operators and small teams. PocketSuite empowers the U.S. market of 20 million service professionals generating $800 billion in sales with a mobile cloud solution for running their business. Thousands of businesses run on PocketSuite. Over 500,000 clients book and pay their Pros on PocketSuite today and we're growing fast.

PocketSuite lets any small business owner *run their business entirely over text*. We also have a desktop solution for businesses. On average our customers are paid by their clients in under 24 hours, grow income by 30% within a few months of joining PocketSuite, and spend fewer hours per day on scheduling and payment collection after switching to PocketSuite. From calendar sync to appointment confirmation to contract e-signatures to text message auto-reminders, PocketSuite is both easy to use and eliminates meaningless work so independent professionals can do more of what they love. If you can send text messages, you can use PocketSuite.





**Our Values ⚖️**

1. Engineers and product obsessed - we loathe over-engineering, we cringe anytime a customer reports a bug and we release new versions every 2 weeks.

2. We love our customers - solving their problems and helping them grow and succeed in a rapidly changing world. Oh yeah, we also love their 5 star reviews.

3. We love disrupting the status quo - we believe everyone globally in the industries we're going after will be using a mobile app as their primary business tool by 2021.

4. We understand that it is critical to measure what matters. So we don't take victory laps nor do we pause to take a break unless the scoreboard reflects that we are #winning as it relates to our customer delight and growth goals.

5. We don't just think of this as a job. In our spare time, this is what we do and who we are. Our obsession with small business, fintech, smart growth, and cool apps is a 24/7 thing.

6. We believe only three things matter as we build out our business: building a great product, delivering awesome customer service, and a killer instinct for activating and engaging new users... which leads us to:





**Who are we looking for 😎**

You love the idea of making running a business simple. That idea fires you up so much, you are willing to go to the wall to bring it to life. We are looking for a data driven, inspired, full-stack, Staff Product Designer who is excited to apply your modern, user centric design aesthetic to give independent professionals an effortless, delightful experience of PocketSuite's powerful business management app. You have a track record for high customer empathy, data informed design, collaborative and creative problem solving, and going the extra mile to achieve a shared "win". You believe in product roadmaps, process alignment, the power of taking a few, calculated big swings, while continuously getting small "high visibility, high need" features out quickly, testing/testing/testing, and continuous improvement. You thrive on making contributions across the business and also enjoy carving out "deep work" opportunities in specific areas.





**What will you be doing? 💻**

• Become a product expert with deep understanding of user personas, use cases, performance metrics, industry standards, competition, and trends for our top industry verticals

• Conduct research, conduct discovery interviews with users, create mockups, review and align on PRDs with Product Managers

• Create full scale designs

• Finalize and organize developer-ready assets maintaining consistency with the design system

• Demo mockups/designs, review and provide feedback on QA plans/acceptance criteria, and support with design testing

• Support with post release adoption/performance metrics, partner with Product Team on fast follow iterations post-release

• Participate in weekly Product Team meetings

• Participate in ad-hoc feature exploration/planning/design review meetings with Product Managers and/or Engineers

• Build, expand, and maintain the PocketSuite Design system across Mobile and Desktop

• Support PocketSuite in maintaining and updating our Brand, style guide for our website, AppStore profiles, email templates, and inapp experience





**Are there any requirements? 📄**

• Bachelor’s degree

• 5+ years of UI/UX design experience

• Knowledge of product design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD or Figma (our primary tool is Figma)

• Design system creation and management experience

• Mobile product background [a must have]

• Payments, SaaS, and fintech knowledge and interest [a plus]

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Confident, proactive self-starter who is extremely organized, detail oriented, and goal driven

• Ability to react, adapt, and learn quickly

• Process-oriented with an understanding of the need to move fast

• Weekend availability

• Prior experience working in a fast growth startup environment

• Most people you've worked with would put you in their top 5

• You should be able to ace our technical interview [no puzzles, no tricks]

• The details matter to you [PRDs, pixel perfect design, acceptance testing, continuous performance monitoring] and you take lots of pride in your work.

• You're not into shiny new things and TechCrunch headlines

• You are all about building systems that create real value for real people - over the long term

• Looking for an "ALL IN" team and workplace culture